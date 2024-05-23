Having the best loadout for Echelon in XDefiant is essential if you're planning to master the faction. Echelon is a Support class faction that provides a team with valuable intel and can cloak themselves to sneak up on enemy players. All in all, their kit comes in extremely handy if you plan on using the recon-style ability to destabilize the opposing team.

This article explores the best loadout for Echelons and provides players with a range of weapon options to choose from in the game.

What is the best AR loadout for Echelon in XDefiant?

AR loadout for Echelon (Image via Ubisoft and xdloadout.pro)

The AK-47 is a fantastic weapon choice for Echelon players in XDefiant. It packs a tremendous punch and has the lowest TTK (time-to-kill) among all the ARs offered within the game.

Check out our recommended loadout for the weapon:

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Barrel: Lightweight

Lightweight Optics: Reflex Sight

Reflex Sight Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Magazine: Fast Mag

Fast Mag Front Rail: Pistol Grip

Best SMG loadout for Echelon in XDefiant

SMG loadout for Echelon (Image via Ubisoft and xdloadout.pro )

The Vector .45 is your best bet when it comes to using an SMG with Echelon. You can use the Ghilly Suit to cloak yourself and get up close and personal against enemy factions.

The Vector .45 has the fastest TTK among all the SMGs in the game and is the perfect weapon for extremely close-quarter combat.

Check out our preferred loadout for the Vector below.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Barrel: Chrome Lined

Chrome Lined Front Rail: Superlight Grip

Superlight Grip Magazine: Fast Mag

Fast Mag Stock: Removed Stock

Best sniper loadout for Echelon in XDefiant

Sniper loadout for Echelon (Image via Ubisoft and xdloadout.pro)

The TAC-50 is the undisputed meta sniper in the current XDefiant preseason. Irrespective of which class you choose to rock with, the TAC-50 should be your go-to pick when it comes to a sniper rifle. This deadly weapon can one-shot any person with a body shot. It is extremely effective in escort maps.

You can also use the TAC-50 to quick scope, making it a perfect tool for Echelon players with their Intel Suits. Check out our recommended loadout for the best attachments you can pair with this weapon:

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Muzzle Booster Barrel: Rapid Fire

Rapid Fire Optic: CQBSS Scope 8x

CQBSS Scope 8x Rear Grip: Quick Draw Gri

Quick Draw Gri Stock: Lightweight Stock

Best shotgun loadout for Echelon in XDefiant

The Double-B is a fantastic shotgun choice for Echelons. If you thrive in chaos, this is definitely the weapon you should pick up. The Double-B has extremely high damage, has the best accuracy in its weapon class, and works in favor of players who want to roll in a high-risk, high-reward scenario.

Recommended loadout

Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Stock: Lightweight Stock

