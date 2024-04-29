The best Manor Lords mods will greatly alleviate your gameplay experience. This medieval city builder has a lot to offer, and it just continues its rapid ascent on the steam charts. While there are a lot of medieval city builders like Manor Lords out there, this game feels like a cut above the rest. The modding community has also gotten its hands on this title, and as a city builder in early access, there is a lot of potential for mods.

While most of the mods for this title are still in their early stages, there are a few that are worth a shot. In this article, we have listed some of the best Manor Lords mods that will enhance your quality of life in the game.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Here are the best Manor Lords mods you need to try out

ML-SPF

Lower-end PCs might struggle to run this game smoothly. (Image via Slavic Magic)

Manor Lords suffers from some performance issues, which is to be expected considering the title is still in early access. Tweaking the in-game settings makes a difference, but there are still people out there who might not be able to have a smooth experience by simply turning the graphics down.

The ML-SPF is one of the best Manor Lords mods and is perfect for those who are struggling to run this title. With features like faster loading times, optimized CPU and GPU utilization, and optimized memory management, this is a must-try for everyone looking for the best Manor Lords mods.

DLSS Fix

The DLSS Fix mod can improve the game's stability. (Image via Slavic Magic)

DLSS fix is another one of the best Manor Lords mods that helps by fixing stability and performance issues that Manor Lords suffer from. This mod doesn't change a lot with the game itself, rather it downgrades your DLSS to 3.6. The downgrade is important because Manor Lords was made on Unreal Engine 4, which is quite dated at this point.

So, using DLSS 3.7 in this game can lead to some instability issues. However, simply downgrading back to 3.6 will make the experience a lot smoother, and you should definitely pick this up if you plan on using DLSS in Manor Lords.

Coat of Arms

You can create some very cool coats of arms in this title. (Image via Slavic Magic)

Before you start your journey in Manor Lords, the game will require you to build a coat of arms for your settlement. While there are tons of options in the game, which are plenty to create some very cool designs, the ones that the modding community has are just way better.

There are coats of arms from the House of Talmberg and the House of Leipa that were seen in Kingdom Come Deliverance. There are coats of arms from all your favorite houses in Game of Thrones.

Moreover, there is even a coat of arms of Pip-Boy from Fallout. While these shiny new coat of arms mods will not help you gain influence in Manor Lords, just how cool they look is enough of a reason to pick them up.

