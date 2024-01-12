Best Memory of Chaos teams in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 has been a great success, and players are enjoying the new content that was released along with the update. The update brought two new characters, Ruan Mei and Xueyi, along with its release on December 27, 2023. The former is the first limited-time Harmony character and has been summoned by numerous Trailblazers around the globe.

With the new update, the lineup of one of the end-game activities of this space odyssey, Memory of Chaos, has also received some changes. Hence, players may be wondering what characters they should bring to conquer the challenge in Honkai Star Rail 1.6.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Best teams for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Seele, Silver Wolf, Tingyun, Fu Xuan

A team featuring Seele, Silver Wolf, Tingyun, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Silver Wolf (Primary support/Debuffer)

(Primary support/Debuffer) Tingyun (Secondary support/Buffer)

(Secondary support/Buffer) Fu Xuan (Tank)

In this Honkai Star Rail 1.6 team composition, Seele is the main DPS who excels in dealing damage to a single adversary due to her affiliation with The Hunt Path. While Seele is engaged in a battle, Silver Wolf and Tingyun assist her.

The former places various debuffs on the enemy, making them take additional damage while the latter provides ATK-related buffs and replenishes Seele’s energy, which allows her to use her ultimate more often. Meanwhile, Fu Xuan activates her skill “Known by Stars, Shown by Hearts” and tanks most of the incoming damage to ensure her party members survive the battle.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Tingyun, Yukong, Luocha

A team featuring Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Tingyun, Yukong, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Tingyun (Primary Support/Buffer)

(Primary Support/Buffer) Yukong (Secondary support/Buffer)

(Secondary support/Buffer) Luocha (Healer)

Dan Heng Inhibitor Lunae is the main DPS of this Honkai Star Rail 1.6 team composition. He can deal absurd damage to adjacent enemies as he follows the Path of Destruction. Tingyun and Yukong provide necessary buffs to him while he is busy in a battle.

The former increases Imbibitor Lunae's ATK stat, whereas the latter provides CRIT-related buffs to him to further boost his damage and vaporize opponents. Meanwhile, Luocha keeps an eye on his team members and heals them when required to ensure their survival.

Jingliu, Pela, Ruan Mei, Fu Xuan

A team featuring Jingliu, Pela, Ruan Mei, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Pela (Primary Support/Debuffer)

(Primary Support/Debuffer) Ruan Mei (Secondary support/Buffer)

(Secondary support/Buffer) Fu Xuan (Tank)

This Honkai Star Rail 1.6 team composition features Jingliu as the main DPS. She can deal colossal damage and is one of the best Destruction DPS characters in this space odyssey.

Pela inflicts Exposed on the opponents to lower their DEF to assist Jingliu in dealing greater damage to them. Meanwhile, Ruan Mei boosts his damage and Weakness Break Efficiency, which allows Imbibitor Lunae to deal absurd damage to the adversaries. Fu Xuan absorbs all the damage to make sure her allies are not struck with a killing blow.