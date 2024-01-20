When it comes to diversity in names and teams, the best midfielders in EA FC 24 provide plenty of choices to players. The list includes some of the biggest men and women footballers, who are also widely regarded as among the best of their generation. Positionally, these players have a lot of importance in the game since they're the ones who keep your team ticking.

The list of best midfielders in EA FC 24 was confirmed earlier in September 2023 when EA Sports revealed the ratings. With men's and women's football being mixed together, there have been new entries to the list this time around.

Disclaimer: The list of best midfielders in EA FC 24 only includes players who have CAM/CM/CDM as their primary positions.

Best midfielders in EA FC 24: Top 20 players

Name Position Club Overall Alexia Putellas CM Barcelona 91 Kevin De Bruyne CM Manchester City 91 Aitana Bonmati CM Barcelona 90 Rodri CDM Manchester City 89 Casemiro CDM Manchester United 89 Bruno Fernandes CAM Manchester United 88 Bernardo Silva CM Manchester City 88 Debinha CAM KC Current 88 Patri Guijjaro CM Barcelona 88 Federico Valverde CM Real Madrid 88 Joshua Kimmich CDM Bayern Munich 88 Martin Odegaard CAM Arsenal 87 Luka Modric CM Real Madrid 87 Frenkie De Jong CM Barcelona 87 Lena Oberdorf CDM Wolfsburg 87 Lena Magull CAM Bayern Munich 87 Rose Lavelle CAM OL Reign 87 Jude Bellingham CM Real Madrid 86 Sandro Tonali CDM Newcastle United 86 Jill Roord CAM Manchester City 86

Honorable Mentions

Kim Little (Arsenal), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona), Pedri (Barcelona), and Dani Parejo (Villareal) are a few top midfielders who missed out on the list.

The list of best midfielders in EA FC 24 is pretty much along expected lines, with Kevin De Bruyne and Alexia Putellas topping the charts. The two mids are widely considered as the very best of this modern generation. Both of them had their seasons impacted negatively by injury, but there's no doubting their skills and abilities at any cost.

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best players of the modern generation (Image via EA Sports)

Closely following the magical duo is Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati. She recently won The Best FIFA Women's Player: 2023 award, which showcases her ability on the ball. Aitana had an amazing season for club and country, which saw her lift the World Cup earlier in 2023.

Aitana has magical ball control in the game (Image via EA Sports)

The duo of Rodri and Casemiro might not rank very high on the meta due to their low pace stats. However, both of them have been far more impactful this year, thanks to their respective playstyle+. While Casemiro is yet to get a useful promo version, Rodri's FC Versus items are in high demand. Moreover, the Manchester City midfielder has also confirmed a 95-rated item as part of TOTY.

The rest of the list includes many popular names split across different teams and leagues. Incidentally, some of them might not have had amazing seasons for their clubs, but most of them have either retained their older ratings or have been given a buff.