The second-anniversary update brought a lot of thrills for Cookie Run: Kingdom players, with a new Legendary Cookie and massive buffs to Ancient Cookies. While the new Legendary Moonlight is making waves with her astonishing "Dream of the Night Sky" skill, both Ancients are experiencing a massive resurgence in their earlier falling popularity.

The Cookie that has surprisingly grabbed more of the limelight from both is the new Epic released in the same update, Milky Way. A Charge Cookie that is the conductor of the Sugarcloud Express, she fills a unique gap in Cookie Run: Kingdom's meta and has risen to the SS tier of the game in the past week.

Read on to learn more about the Epic Cookie and how to maximize the value you can gain from her using toppings.

How to optimize Milky Way Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Before getting into the various toppings that will help you boost Milky Way, let's review her skill and other relevant substats.

Her "Sugarcloud Express" skill is one of the more complicated ones for a Charge Cookie. Firstly, stun resistance and DMG Resist buffs are applied to all allies when her skill is cast. After knocking back the enemy, complete with periodic DMG and a DEF Reduction debuff, Milky Way will install an HP Shield on the entire team.

The DEF Reduction debuff can be stacked up to 25x, a Cookie Run: Kingdom record. Enemies with shields will be dealt additional DMG as per the Parts of the DMG taken by all team members will also be healed (her passive healing is only for Milky Way).

The numbers for this skill are provided below:

Regular Self-healing: 57.7% of ATK

Locomotive Charge Periodic DMG: x12 ticks for 2.0 sec; 114.1% per tick

Locomotive Charge Extra DMG when the target has a Shield:

Single Hit DMG (Cookies): 114.1%

Single Hit DMG (Others): 38.0%

Locomotive Charge Single Hit DEF Reduction: -3.5% for 7.0 sec; bosses gain x3 hits stacking up to x25

DMG Resist: +40.0% for 10.0 sec

Stun Resistance: Stun duration -50.0% for 10.0 sec

HP Shield (Self): blocks 20.0% of Max HP for 3.0 sec

HP Shield (Allies): blocks 15.5% of Max HP for 3.0 sec

Passive: Healing received +15.0%

Milky Way's substats in Cookie Run: Kingdom are also attached below:

HP: 238,186

ATK: 29,106

DEF: 68,772

CRIT: 13%

Overall Power: 132,474

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Welcome to the City of Wizards!

We've been waiting for you



🗺️ NEW: Episode 15

NEW LEGENDARY: Moonlight Cookie

NEW EPIC: Milky Way Cookie

Might of the Ancients

NEW Treasure

As is apparent from her skill, despite being categorized as a Charge Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom, Milky Way is more of a Support Cookie who plays the Front line.

While this could be construed as a fault, it is, in turn, Milky Way's greatest strength, as she can perfectly fulfill the functions of a Front Cookie, with solid DMG, knockbacks, and a good Max HP, while also increasing the team's overall power considerably with her versatile skill.

A Swift Chocolate build would be best for the newest Epic in Cookie Run: Kingdom, as with every skill cast, she will destroy the enemy's defensive capabilities and boost the same for allies, so having her skill used as many times as possible with minimal cooldown is for everyone's benefit.

