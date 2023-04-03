Best MLB The Show 23 settings to use on the Nintendo Switch

Sony Interactive's MLB The Show 23 has once again brought the iconic baseball series to a Nintendo platform. It is more of the same as last year's MLB The Show 22. Despite that, the latest rendition brings improved visuals to the hybrid Nintendo Switch console. To top it all off, it retains familiarity with accessible control schemes that can easily be tweaked as per individual preferences.

To tweak controls, players will need to head to the Settings menu from the home screen in MLB The Show 23. This brings up the General tab, following which players can hit the R button to switch to the Controls section. Considering the sheer number of options that are available in MLB The Show 23, it can seem intimidating at first. The article below will list out the best settings for the Nintendo Switch.

Here are the best settings to use in MLB The Show 23 on the Nintendo Switch

Offense

Baserunning Interface - Analog Select

Swing Input - Buttons (Allows using face buttons for swings)

Hitting Interface - Zone (Allows control over precise locations. Note that Zone locks the Directional Camera Shift and Directional Hitting Indicator options in the Controls from being changed)

PCI Anchor - Preset (PCI stands for Plate Coverage Indicator. Allows anchoring PCI in one of nine preset locations. This option is only available if Hitting Interface is set to Zone)

PCI Anchor Reset - Batter (Resets to central starting location at the beginning of each new plate appearance)

PCI Anchor Dots - On (Signifies 9 locations as dots the PCI can safely anchor onto)

Plate Coverage Indicator - On (Experience PCI artwork on screen, largely down to personal preference)

PCI Center - Bat (Artwork for the bullseye region of PCI. Alternately Circles also works as default)

PCI Inner - None (Artwork for contact region of the PCI)

PCI Outer - None (Artwork for the visible region of the PCI)

PCI Color - Yellow (Or whichever color suits players visibility)

PCI Transparency - from 70-100% (up to user preference)

PCI Fadeout - None

Guess Pitch - Off

Vibration - Off (Affects offense and defense both, up to user preference)

Defense

Pitching Interface - Pinpoint (Note that this setting will lock Pulse Meter Display unless Pitching Interface is set to Pulse)

Pitching Ball Marker - Pitch Trail (Line goes from pitcher's release point to final intended pitch location)

Throwing Interface - Button Accuracy (Uses face buttons to throw to desired base)

Accuracy Chevrons - On (Experience accuracy arrows under the players feet when throwing input is provided)

Throw Cancelling - On (Initial base for throw button is able to be overwritten while fielder is in throwing motion)

Catch Position Indicator - Drifting Ball (Displays the ball's actual landing spot as a baseball image)

Dive/Jump - Two Button (Pressing R initiates Jump while ZR initiates Dive)

Player Lock Control

Player Lock Throwing Interface - Button Accuracy

Player Lock Throw Mapping - Fielder

Player Lock Baserunning Interface - Analog

Player Lock Infield Reaction - Assist

Camera

Hitting View - Strike Zone

Pitching View - Outfield

In-Play View Offense - Medium

In-Play View Defense - Medium

Vertical Camera Movement - Standard

Horizontal Camera Movement - Standard

As is the case with all customizable controls, players should take a moment to experiment with and find the sweet spot for their own individial playstyles as different options can appeal to different playstyles. This is all that players need to know about the best settings in MLB The Show 23 for the Nintendo Switch.

