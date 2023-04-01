Hitting a home run in an MLB The Show 23 baseball match can change the course of the game in your favor, and as such, it is essential to learn how to score these hits efficiently. Players may fine-tune their swings to accomplish this objective by including fundamental gaming features like control and difficulty. However, it should be noted that no two players will play the same.

This guide will list a basic set of practices one must follow to have a higher chance of hitting home runs in MLB The Show 23.

Note: Gameplay mechanics will be delved into in detail in this article. Hence, minor spoilers might be present.

How to easily hit home runs in MLB The Show 23

Hitting home runs requires a certain degree of skill in addition to these essential tips, as explained below:

1) Zone Hitting

Zone Hitting is a significant setting in MLB The Show 23, allowing for a great degree of freedom in adjusting the bat's swing. Seeing where the ball will land is always a tremendous advantage. Still, because this option is so challenging to grasp, it is typically only suggested for seasoned series players.

2) Difficulty Settings

In-game settings for MLB The Show 23 allow for much customization for the opposing team's AI. Players can reduce the different difficulty sliders (including the Dynamic Difficulty Slider) to get easier home runs if they have trouble getting used to the gameplay.

However, the EXP gained is drastically reduced as a compromise.

3) Adjust your swing on low and high pitches

Modifying your strategy is advised because most pitchers will focus on the corners: employ contact or standard swings on low and inside/outside pitches.

Do not head up through the zone when using a power swing.

4) Center the top reticle

MLB The Show 23 has revamped the zone hitting, allowing for selection between three "reticles" when preparing the onslaught.

As such, focus your power swing on the top reticle for maximum effectiveness, although any spot between the top and center reticles will do as well. Just ensure not to go higher than the entire reticle, or you will risk a pop-out.

5) Time the swings on both Inside and Outside pitches

To mislead your opponents and direct your ball away from them, swing slightly earlier on inside pitches and somewhat later on outside pitches. Remember that this can make a foul ball more likely to be thrown.

Other than that, please stay away from the center field since it is the toughest to hit home runs on because of how far away it is from the area.

6) Craft the right batting stance

Choosing the right batting stance is vital to your slugger's performance in-game and outweighs perks and equipment by a considerable margin. As a general recommendation, Generic Stance 1, One-Handed Swing 3, and Stride 2 are recommended along with switch-hitting.

7) Choosing the right gear

As is expected, the right gear significantly impacts your team's performance and consistency to hit a home run. It should be kept in mind that while players can unlock these gear faster by spending real-world money, they can achieve the same result by grinding for a few weeks by the free-to-play route. Generally speaking, keep an eye out for cards that increase power and contact, with upgrades to diamond gear taking precedence eventually.

8) Do not disregard the contact stat

Without any touch, it will be hard to time your assaults since the zone would constrict to unrealistically small dimensions. As a result, be careful to commit to a sufficient quantity of interaction.

9) Power and position

Make sure to choose first, third, left, or right field entries in the power submenu while creating a custom character for "Road to the Show" in MLB The Show 23.

Also, choose between pitching and hitting, along with defense and speed. The more points you invest into power, the more likely you will hit home runs.

10) Using power perks

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow Diamond Duos 3 arrives today around noon PT.



In this pack, you will find Charisma Robb Nen and Milestone Jeff Bagwell!



Get it in the Show Shop around noon PT:



#MLBTheShow Diamond Duos 3 arrives today around noon PT.In this pack, you will find Charisma Robb Nen and Milestone Jeff Bagwell!Get it in the Show Shop around noon PT: mlbthe.show/nfm 💎Diamond Duos 3 arrives today around noon PT.💎In this pack, you will find Charisma Robb Nen and Milestone Jeff Bagwell!Get it in the Show Shop around noon PT: mlbthe.show/nfm #MLBTheShow https://t.co/sCOEFxr4Dv

Playing through the campaign of MLB The Show 23 will give players access to Power perks of higher rarities. The goal is to equip diamond power archetypes (4 total) on your power hitters to keep a consistent rate of home runs.

MLB The Show 23 was released on 28 March 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5, and the Nintendo Switch.

