MLB The Show 23 guide: Best Hitting Settings to use

Hitting Settings refers to the different options that MLB The Show 23 players have to determine how they want to hit a pitch. It’s arguably the most important decision you’ll have to make at the beginning of the game, as the correct choice will make your gameplay experience far more satisfying. There’s never a uniform choice when the best Hitting Settings comes into question.

The biggest factors will be your individual playstyle and your experience with the franchise. If you've played the previous iterations in the series, you will be more familiar with MLB The Show 23’s mechanics. This article will take a closer look at all of the options you can pick from in MLB The Show 23 when it comes to Hitting Settings.

The presence of different Hitting Settings offers more flexibility to MLB The Show 23 players

Before looking into the best Hitting Settings in this year’s iteration, it’s important to take a detailed look at each of them. Practice will eventually be the key difference maker, no matter which one you pick. Knowing each setting’s strengths and weaknesses will give you a smooth start while saving you time and energy.

MLB The Show 23 offers three different options for you, and they can be changed from the main settings. You can change them from within an ongoing match, but it’s best to do it from the starting screen.

Timing

Arguably the easiest option out of the three, Timing is perfect for beginners. If you pick it as your Hitting Settings, the only thing you have to worry is judging the speed and type of a pitch. At this point, your job is simple – you simply press the hit button at the perfect moment to make the best possible contact.

If MLB The Show 23 is your first game in the series, Timing is a great option to learn the basics. However, the biggest drawback with it is the lack of control over any kind of direction. The PCI is always in the center by default, which can be problematic against tougher opponents.

Direction

Direction Hitting Settings is similar to Timing, but you have the added ability to choose the direction. On one hand, making the right directional choice will result in a better hit. On the other hand, you must now make two decisions simultaneously, making the process a lot more complex.

A major flaw in this setting is the limited number of directions that you can choose from. Certain pitches will fall in between two directions, but you can only pick one. So, you'll always have to make some sacrifices in how impactful your hits are.

Zone

Any limitations that you find with the Directional and the Timing Hitting Settings are essentially removed with Zone. You can control where the bat meets the ball, resulting in the best of hits. This is possible thanks to the movable PCI, which can be kept right in the center or drawn as wide as you want.

However, you'll now have to guess exactly where the pitch will go. Unless you’re good with this mechanic, your perfect Timing with the bat will be irrelevant. Learning how to move the PCI to the correct position takes a lot of time and practice.

Which one should you pick in MLB The Show 23?

If you already have experience with older games in the series and you're well aware of the mechanics, you can opt for Zone. By now, you should be used to the added complexity, and your reflexes should be responsive enough to track most pitches accurately.

If you’re new, start with the Timing Hitting Settings. First, you'll need to learn when to hit a pitch and which one you should avoid. It’s easier to learn this without bothering yourself about the PCI component. As you gain expertise and experience, you can switch over to Zone for better results in MLB The Show 23.

