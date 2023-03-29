MLB The Show 23 RTTS guide: How to change your position

The first step to fulfilling your pro dreams in MLB The Show 23 is to create your ballplayer in the game. San Diego Studios provides numerous options for shaping your ballplayer the way you want. This includes selecting the character’s position that can be changed later during your journey. Selecting the right position for your ballplayer is crucial, as it determines many factors.

Your in-game character’s strengths and possible traits are decided by the position you pick. The process of making a change is straightforward, even if you’re a beginner to the series. There's also a workaround if the worst possible situation arises.

MLB The Show 23 players have different ways to change ballplayers' positions

There are essentially three ways to change a ballplayer's position in MLB The Show 23. There’s no limit to how many ballplayers you can create in the game, although you can only progress with one at a time. You may realize that playing SS might not be as easy as it is with Fernando Tatis Jr., or pitching every innings is a grind you don’t have time for.

When you create a new ballplayer, you can pick a fresh role. You can recreate your in-game character to accommodate some new traits while maintaining their original position.

There are two more ways to change your position that don't involve creating a new ballplayer. One way is to call your agent in MLB The Show 23. You can request a position change from them, which can happen if you have sufficient overall.

Early in your Road to the Show career, your manager will assess different abilities. Based on your performance, they will make recommendations that you accept or reject. The position you selected might not be your best; manager suggestions are the best way to make the switch.

These are all known ways of switching positions of your ballplayer in MLB The Show 23. However, doing so with professionals in other game modes is a lot easier. Many MLB pros have one or more secondary positions that you can use.

Note that using a card in its secondary position will inflict a certain penalty on different attributes, affecting their in-game performances.

Poll : 0 votes