MLB The Show 23 RTTS guide: How to get make your ballplayer?

The Road to the Show (RTTS) mode is a fun offering from MLB The Show 23 that allows you to live your dream of becoming a pro baseball player. Well, you don’t get to play in big stadiums and ruffle feathers with the likes of Mike Trout and Shoei Ohtani; however, you can come close to being their teammates and rivals in the virtual world in the form of your own ballplayer.

Your ballplayer is essentially you in the game mode and MLB The Show 23. San Diego Studios has ensured you can personalize your in-game character greatly and tweak even the most minor attributes. This includes the playing style and position, and you can do all this in the RTTS mode. But first things first – you need to create your ballplayer. Thankfully, it’s quite a simple process and can be done easily, even by those who might be new to the franchise.

San Diego Studios has introduced more freedom to create a ballplayer in MLB The Show 23 RTTS mode

The RTTS mode and the ballplayer feature aren’t completely new, but you get more options this time. There are a couple of ways to get started creating your character after getting started with the game. Once your in-game profile is created, you can take the first step of creating your ballplayer.

Start your character creation directly from your profile icon or the RTTS mode. First, decide whether you want to be a position player, pitcher, or two-way player. You must select where you want to play if you choose to be in a position.

If you choose to be a pitcher, you will decide whether to be a starter or a closer. Whether you’re a position player or a pitcher, there will be traits you can choose from in MLB The Show 23. Being a two-way player allows you to be both, but it also makes training your character harder.

The next task is determining your ballplayer's appearance, and here comes the big surprise. You can add a virtual rendition of your face with the help of the Face Scan feature that’s currently available on the companion app. It’s a nice little addition from the developers that increases the overall immersive feeling. (The iOS app is yet to get the feature at the time of writing).

As soon as these steps are done, you can start your career in MLB The Show 23. You’ll have to wait for a scout to call you and offer your ballplayer a role. That will set you off on your journey to becoming an MLB pro, at least in the virtual sense.

