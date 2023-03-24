How to get early access for MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23’s early access period has begun, and eligible players can jump into the game to enjoy the elements present in this year’s launch. Developer San Diego Studios has introduced some interesting additions on top of the fan-favorite ones from previous releases.

The game's official worldwide release occurs on March 28, 2023, but players can enjoy up to four days of extra gameplay if they go for early access.

MLB The Show 23’s early access provides full game experience

MLB The Show's early access period began on March 23 at 9 pm PT (March 24 in some parts of the world) and will continue for 96 hours. To enjoy the game immediately, there are a couple of options.

One option is to get the Digital Deluxe or the Captain Edition of MLB The Show 23. At $99.99, both editions cost more than the base option, irrespective of the platform. Early access is one of these editions' many benefits, including additional in-game packs, resources, and more.

Despite the game being developed by a PlayStation studio, the new release will be available on day one on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. Subscribers can also choose the Early Access Bundle, which will allow them to play the game immediately and enjoy additional perks.

Early access is available on all platforms where the game will be available, which includes not just the current-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox One Series S/X, but also their older-generation counterparts, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, respectively. MLB The Show debuted on the Nintendo Switch last year, and the same pattern has also been followed this time, and MLB The Show 23 will be available on Nintendo Switch as well.

MLB The Show 23 to focus on Negro League history

The early access includes all single and multiplayer modes. Aside from older game modes, the new storylines will feature interesting narrative-rich content like the history of the Negro Leagues, which will elaborate on the legacy and contributions of eight legends of the league. These names include Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson, Buck O'Neil, Rube Foster, Hilton Smith, Hank Thompson, John Donaldson, and Martín Dihigo.

Players can enjoy the narrative-driven experience showcasing modern-day baseball's origin and evolution through the pages of history. Competitive players can jump straight into the Diamond Dynasty, which allows them to take on each other with custom squads.

Poll : 0 votes