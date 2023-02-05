MLB The Show 23: All editions overview and which ones should players get

MLB The Show 23 is set for release in March, and the game's set to become available for pre-order starting February 6. Three different editions will be available to buyers across all platforms.

The developers have already announced the Collector's edition, but it will be limited to certain regions worldwide. However, gamers will still have plenty of options, and all three editions are priced differently. Each edition offers a different content volume, and gamers can decide based on their needs and preferences.

The publishers have already been informed about the content on each and how much it will cost across all platforms. While the costlier editions come with more content, they will also have higher costs. Hence, making an informed decision becomes necessary for a buyer to avoid overspending on things they might not need.

MLB The Show 23 will once again be a console exclusive and won't be available on PC

The following dives into what each edition offers, according to the publisher. It's worth noting that some of the content could change post-release, so buyers should keep a note of it.

Standard Edition (Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch)

5k Stubs

Standard Edition (Xbox Series X/S, PS5)

Dual Entitlement (Digital Only)

5 Show Packs

10k Stubs

Digital Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch)

Dual Entitlement

Early Access (4 Days)

1 Captain's Choice Pack

1 Choice Pack (TBD)

1 Special Uniform Choice Pack (TBD)

5 Gold Choice Packs

20 Show Packs

1 Ballplayer Pack

1 Double Daily Rewards

1 Cover Athlete Bat Skin

30K Stubs

The Captain Edition (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4)

Dual Entitlement

Early Access (4 Days)

Steelbook

New Era Hat

1 Captain's Choice Pack

1 Choice Pack (TBD)

1 Special Uniform Choice Pack (TBD)

2 Gold Choice Packs

5 Show Packs

1 Ballplayer Pack

1 Double Daily Rewards

1 Cover Athlete Bat Skin

10K Stubs

Prices

The Standard Edition of MLB The Show 23 is the cheapest of the three editions and doesn't offer many extra items. However, it comes with a base game and a handful of stubbs.

Buyers can get it for $59.99 on the older-gen consoles and the Nintendo Switch. The next-gen versions of the same will cost $10 more.

The Digital Deluxe and Captain Edition cost the same and offer similar things. It's priced at $99.99 for all platforms and has dual entitlement.

Which edition to get?

The difference between the MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe and Captain Editions is minuscule. Firstly, both editions are viable only when someone plays Diamond Dynasty. Much of the contents are related to the particular game mode, and hence they cater to players of such modes.

The Standard Edition of MLB The Show 23 is perfect for those who want to enjoy offline modes. With it, players can access career mode and save money. All editions will come with pre-order benefits if someone gets a copy of the game before March 28.

