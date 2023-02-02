Former New York Yankees shortstop and MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter has been announced as the cover athlete for the Collectors' Edition of "MLB The Show 23." The popular video game developed by San Diego Studios is a simulation of Major League Baseball.

Derek Jeter's reveal broke on NBC's "The Tonight Show" on Wednesday night when the legendary Yankees player appeared for an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Earlier in the week, Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins was named as the cover athlete for the regular edition.

Jeter, who is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, played for the Yankees for 20 seasons and was a key player in helping the team win five World Series championships. He is widely respected for his on-field skills and leadership as well as his character off the field.

The announcement of Derek Jeter as the cover athlete for the Collectors' Edition of "MLB The Show 23" has generated a lot of buzz and excitement among fans. While one user opined that Jeter's appearance on the cover was "so f*****g fire," another wrote that they would be "buying the game just for this."

Here are some more reactions:

Seth💯 @SethMorg99 twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Can we get some commotion for the back cover?? His monument park number is stylized as the bat symbol?? Incredible tbh."

While another said:

"I AM SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW!!!! THE CAPTAIN IS THE SHOW 23 COLLECTORS EDITION COVER ATHLETE LETS GO!!!"

Derek Jeter talks about playing "MLB The Show" on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon"

During his reveal as the cover athlete for the Collectors' Edition of "MLB The Show 23" on the popular TV show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, former Yankees captain Derek Jeter shared his experience of playing the game as himself. He said:

"It's an awesome experience playing as yourself 'cause you grow up, and you're playing as your favorite players. But then my mind just went to 'How can I rig it?' so that my performance is better in the video game than it actually is on the field. I didn't figure that out."

Fans, too, are ecstatic about the opportunity to play Jeter in the game and relive some of the most iconic moments from his career. With his legendary career and widespread popularity, Derek Jeter is the perfect choice for this role.

