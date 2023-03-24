MLB The Show 23 Face Scan: How to add yourself in the game?

The face scan feature in MLB The Show 23 is one of the many new additions the developers made in this year’s release. With the help of this innovative feature, you can put yourself as an athlete in different game modes. The new update was unveiled at the end of February in the form of a trailer starring Jazz Chisholm Jr. He's the cover athlete for this year's title, therefore his face and the faces of all the other pros are already in the game. With the start of the early access period, you may now add yourself via the companion app.

The overall process is quite easy once you know the correct steps. To begin, you will need the MLB The Show 23 companion app. Once you've installed the app, proceed to the following section for instructions on how to participate in this year's launch.

MLB The Show 23’s face scan feature is quite intuitive and easy to set up

As mentioned earlier, the first step will be downloading and installing the companion app on your phone. Link your platform (Nintendo Switch/Xbox/PlayStation) with the app, which will then download your in-game data. Once these steps are done, proceed with the next part:

Go to the in-app options (pick the tab on the extreme right at the bottom)

The first option is the face scan feature.

You’ll be shown a page of terms and conditions that you’ll have to agree with.

You’ll be provided with a link at the bottom. Long press on the link to get an additional download done. This is required to scan your face.

Click a selfie using the app following the guidelines.

Once your selfie is taken, convert it to an in-game face.

After the face scan is complete, you can tweak your appearance. This includes face shape, details, hairstyle, and more.

Once you’re satisfied with your face scan, upload it to MLB The Show 23.

This will be the face of your ballpark player so you can use him in different game modes. This includes the RTTS and Diamond Dynasty mode, allowing you to live your dream of becoming an MLB pro.

MLB The Show 23 is now out on early access

Earlier on March 23 (24 in some regions), MLB The Show 23 went live on early access. All game modes and live content are available to Digital Deluxe and Captain Edition owners. Xbox Game Pass subscribers may also get a head start by purchasing an Early Access bundle.

Early access is accessible for all platforms, including Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. The game will also be available as 'Day One' title on the Xbox Game Pass, when the worldwide launch occurs on March 28.

