MLB The Show 23 Team Affinity program: Complete list of all Set 1 captains available in Diamond Dynasty mode

Team Affinity is bigger and better than ever in MLB The Show 23, with new cards and rewards available to Diamond Dynasty players. This includes the 30+ captains that have been added as part of Set 1 to celebrate the start of the season. With the full release on March 28, 2023, the game's developers have finally shared official information on all the available options.

The captain cards are valued for their strong stats and attributes, making them key building blocks in the Diamond Dynasty mode. Moreover, each captain card has additional effects in MLB The Show 23 that are applicable to more squad members. While Team Affinity isn’t the only available way to get them in the game, it’s certainly the most comprehensive.

MLB The Show 23 players have a wide array of options for captains from Team Affinity

There are three ways for MLB The Show 23 players to find a captain card. A key method lies in the Team Affinity program, available for all six divisions. Those who pre-ordered the game will receive a Captain Choice pack with one additional pick. Then there’s the Pennant Race Choice pack with two more options.

Here's a look at the complete list of captains in MLB The Show 23 that can be selected from the Team Affinity rewards:

American League

East

Aaron Judge (OF) – Yankees

(OF) – Yankees Gerrit Cole (SP) – Yankees

(SP) – Yankees Chris Sale (SP) – Red Sox

(SP) – Red Sox Shane McClanahan (SP) – Rays

(SP) – Rays Alex Manoah (SP) – Blue Jays

(SP) – Blue Jays Adley Rutschman (C) – Orioles

Central

Miguel Cabrera (DH) – Tigers

(DH) – Tigers Zach Greinke (SP) – Royals

(SP) – Royals Shane Bieber (SP) – Guardians

(SP) – Guardians Liam Hendriks (RP) – White Sox

(RP) – White Sox Elvis Andrus (SS) – White Sox

(SS) – White Sox Byron Buxton (OF) – Twins

West

Jose Altuve (2B) – Astros

(2B) – Astros Ryan Pressly (CP) – Astros

(CP) – Astros Paul Sewald (CP) – Mariners

(CP) – Mariners Shohei Ohtani (SP) – Angels

(SP) – Angels Martin Perez (SP) – Rangers

(SP) – Rangers Seth Brown (1B) – Athletics

National League

East

Pete Alonso (1B) – Mets

(1B) – Mets Bryce Harper (RF) – Phillies

(RF) – Phillies J.T. Realmuto (C) – Phillies

(C) – Phillies Austin Riley (3B) – Braves

(3B) – Braves Sandy Alcantara (SP) – Marlins

(SP) – Marlins Josiah Gray (SP) – Nationals

Central

Andrew McCutchen (RF) – Pirates

(RF) – Pirates Joey Votto (1B) – Reds

(1B) – Reds Ian Happ (LF) – Cubs

(LF) – Cubs Corbin Burns (SP) – Brewers

(SP) – Brewers Adam Wainwright (SP) – Cardinals

West

Clayton Kershaw (SP) – Dodgers

(SP) – Dodgers Zac Gallen (SP) – Diamondbacks

(SP) – Diamondbacks Daniel Bard (CP) – Rockies

(CP) – Rockies Manny Machado (3B) – Padres

(3B) – Padres Brandon Crawford (SS) – Giants

As mentioned above, aside from Team Affinity, there are two more options available as part of the Pennant Race Choice Pack:

Nestor Cortes Jr. (SP) – Yankees Andres Gimenez (2B) – Guardians

This card can only be obtained from the ranked mode, and there’s no alternative way.

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow



Pre-order now and start Captaining with Early Access: Make the captain's pick with the Captains Choice Pack only available in The Captains and Digital Deluxe Editions of #MLBTheShow 23.Pre-order now and start Captaining with Early Access: mlbthe.show/preorder Make the captain's pick with the Captains Choice Pack only available in The Captains and Digital Deluxe Editions of #MLBTheShow 23.Pre-order now and start Captaining with Early Access: mlbthe.show/preorder https://t.co/wEnew84LCr

Then comes the options in the Captain Choice pack. This pack has some nice options and doesn’t cost any additional resources aside from the price of the main game:

Mike Piazza (C) – Dodgers David Wright (3B) – Mets Derek Jeter (SS) – Yankees Willie Mays (CF) – Giants David Ortiz (DH) – Red Sox Nolan Ryan (SP) – Rangers Roy Halladay (SP) – Blue Jays Trevor Hoffman (CP) – Padres

Unlike the last two options, the number of choices from the Team Affinity program is much higher. The program has no expiration date in MLB The Show 23, allowing players to take their sweet time to obtain the cards.

Poll : 0 votes