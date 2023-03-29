MLB The Show 23 Team Affinity program: Complete list of all Set 1 captains available in Diamond Dynasty mode

Team Affinity is bigger and better than ever in MLB The Show 23, with new cards and rewards available to Diamond Dynasty players. This includes the 30+ captains that have been added as part of Set 1 to celebrate the start of the season. With the full release on March 28, 2023, the game's developers have finally shared official information on all the available options.
The captain cards are valued for their strong stats and attributes, making them key building blocks in the Diamond Dynasty mode. Moreover, each captain card has additional effects in MLB The Show 23 that are applicable to more squad members. While Team Affinity isn’t the only available way to get them in the game, it’s certainly the most comprehensive.
MLB The Show 23 players have a wide array of options for captains from Team Affinity
There are three ways for MLB The Show 23 players to find a captain card. A key method lies in the Team Affinity program, available for all six divisions. Those who pre-ordered the game will receive a Captain Choice pack with one additional pick. Then there’s the Pennant Race Choice pack with two more options.
Here's a look at the complete list of captains in MLB The Show 23 that can be selected from the Team Affinity rewards:
American League
East
- Aaron Judge (OF) – Yankees
- Gerrit Cole (SP) – Yankees
- Chris Sale (SP) – Red Sox
- Shane McClanahan (SP) – Rays
- Alex Manoah (SP) – Blue Jays
- Adley Rutschman (C) – Orioles
Central
- Miguel Cabrera (DH) – Tigers
- Zach Greinke (SP) – Royals
- Shane Bieber (SP) – Guardians
- Liam Hendriks (RP) – White Sox
- Elvis Andrus (SS) – White Sox
- Byron Buxton (OF) – Twins
West
- Jose Altuve (2B) – Astros
- Ryan Pressly (CP) – Astros
- Paul Sewald (CP) – Mariners
- Shohei Ohtani (SP) – Angels
- Martin Perez (SP) – Rangers
- Seth Brown (1B) – Athletics
National League
East
- Pete Alonso (1B) – Mets
- Bryce Harper (RF) – Phillies
- J.T. Realmuto (C) – Phillies
- Austin Riley (3B) – Braves
- Sandy Alcantara (SP) – Marlins
- Josiah Gray (SP) – Nationals
Central
- Andrew McCutchen (RF) – Pirates
- Joey Votto (1B) – Reds
- Ian Happ (LF) – Cubs
- Corbin Burns (SP) – Brewers
- Adam Wainwright (SP) – Cardinals
West
- Clayton Kershaw (SP) – Dodgers
- Zac Gallen (SP) – Diamondbacks
- Daniel Bard (CP) – Rockies
- Manny Machado (3B) – Padres
- Brandon Crawford (SS) – Giants
As mentioned above, aside from Team Affinity, there are two more options available as part of the Pennant Race Choice Pack:
- Nestor Cortes Jr. (SP) – Yankees
- Andres Gimenez (2B) – Guardians
This card can only be obtained from the ranked mode, and there’s no alternative way.
Then comes the options in the Captain Choice pack. This pack has some nice options and doesn’t cost any additional resources aside from the price of the main game:
- Mike Piazza (C) – Dodgers
- David Wright (3B) – Mets
- Derek Jeter (SS) – Yankees
- Willie Mays (CF) – Giants
- David Ortiz (DH) – Red Sox
- Nolan Ryan (SP) – Rangers
- Roy Halladay (SP) – Blue Jays
- Trevor Hoffman (CP) – Padres
Unlike the last two options, the number of choices from the Team Affinity program is much higher. The program has no expiration date in MLB The Show 23, allowing players to take their sweet time to obtain the cards.