MLB The Show 23 preorder benefits - bonus content, available editions, and more

MLB The Show 23 has been available on preorder for quite some time as the developers are preparing for the worldwide release. Players will once again be able to get a new version of the trusted baseball simulator starting March 28. The upcoming edition comes with some interesting new features built over the success of the previous years.

There is plenty of new content in the pipeline, and San Diego Studios has already showcased some of it. Those who are hardcore fans of the series will certainly not want to miss out on the pre-order benefits that they currently have access to.

MLB The Show 23 will be releasing on different platforms, and the publishers have opted for different editions. Their content varies with their price, but one thing is common – the preorder benefits. Purchasing the game ahead of its official release does come with certain key benefits, which include additional perks and content. Moreover, there’s also a chance for players to enjoy the game in early access.

MLB The Show 23 preorder bonuses are nice tokens of appreciation from developers

As mentioned above, MLB The Show 23 will be available in different editions and vary in their content offering. Irrespective of the edition a player opts to buy, the preorder benefits are universal.

Players will get a Gold Choice Pack when they preorder the upcoming release, which can then be used in the Diamond Dynasty mode. The Digital Deluxe Edition also comes with four days of early access for the players, allowing them to start their journey early.

It’s a certain little advantage for preordering their MLB The Show 23 copy prior to its release. While the reward potential isn’t substantial, it will certainly have its value when the game goes live. Having a Golden card at the very start can be advantageous for players and their Diamond Dynasty squad.

Which MLB The Show 23 editions are available for preorder?

Based on players' preferences, they can opt between the different available editions.

Standard Edition (Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch)

5k Stubs

Standard Edition (Xbox Series X/S, PS5)

Dual Entitlement (Digital Only)

5 Show Packs

10k Stubs

Digital Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch)

Dual Entitlement

Early Access (4 Days)

1 Captain's Choice Pack

1 Choice Pack (TBD)

1 Special Uniform Choice Pack (TBD)

5 Gold Choice Packs

20 Show Packs

1 Ballplayer Pack

1 Double Daily Rewards

1 Cover Athlete Bat Skin

30K Stubs

The Captain Edition (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4)

Dual Entitlement

Early Access (4 Days)

Steelbook

New Era Hat

1 Captain's Choice Pack

1 Choice Pack (TBD)

1 Special Uniform Choice Pack (TBD)

2 Gold Choice Packs

5 Show Packs

1 Ballplayer Pack

1 Double Daily Rewards

1 Cover Athlete Bat Skin

10K Stubs

The Standard Edition is the cheapest one on offer, and comes at $59.99 on old-gen consoles/$69.99 for on current-gen. It offers the base game only, but buyers can choose to pay extra to get all the additional content.

It will be perfect for anyone who wants to play the Diamond Dynasty mode competitively.

