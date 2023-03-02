MLB The Show 23 Xbox Game Pass Early Access Bundle - Release date, price, added benefits, and more

MLB The Show 23 Xbox Game Pass Early Access Bundle was announced by Xbox yesterday, offering an interesting option for players. Although the game is developed by a PlayStation studio, Xbox users will have some advantages while playing it.

The Xbox Game Pass has revolutionized how games are played and bought by offering a monthly fee for access to a vast library of titles, including day-one releases. Subscribers can enjoy MLB The Show 23 on its release day without any extra costs.

However, fans of the game can skip the waiting period and start playing four days earlier by purchasing the Xbox Game Pass Early Access Bundle, which is now available on the digital store. This edition offers various benefits to players and has naturally excited many MLB enthusiasts who now have a chance to play the game before others.

The Xbox Game Pass Early Access Bundle is the only possible way to play MLB The Show 23 in early access

MLB The Show 23 will release worldwide on March 28 and will be available on both generations of consoles. San Diego Studios will also continue the trend from last year, meaning Nintendo Switch players will enjoy the upcoming release and many of its features. With the Xbox Game Pass Early Access Bundle, all subscribers can enjoy the game four days before its release.

Pre-order the Early Access Bundle for MLB The Show 23. This show's starting four days early for Xbox Game Pass players - with packs as a plus!

The Xbox Game Pass Early Access Bundle is available for $44.99, which is less than the full price of the game, which starts at $59.99. Along with early access starting from March 24, buyers can experience all the game modes, including offline and online modes such as Diamond Dynasty. Players can take advantage of this bundle to explore new and old features, like the return of the Negro Leagues, which has received positive feedback from the community.

Those who are not already subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass will need to pay $49.99 for the Early Access Bundle. It's worth noting that the bundle is being marketed as an additional benefit to an active subscription rather than a requirement. However, non-subscribers will miss out on the discount that subscribers receive, making the bundle a better deal for those who are already subscribed.

There are certain other benefits that also come with the Xbox Game Pass Early Access Bundle for MLB The Show 23. This includes items that can be extremely useful in the Diamond Dynasty mode.

2 Gold Choice Packs

10 Show Packs

1 Ballplayer Pack

Double Daily Login rewards

10K Stubs.

There are other editions of MLB The Show 23 available, such as the Captain Edition. These come with additional content, but they also come at a higher price point than the standard edition of the game. The availability of these editions may also vary depending on the region.

