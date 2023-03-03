MLB The Show 23 Legends Program: All confirmed former superstars

The Legends Program is all set to return in MLB The Show 23 after the success it had in the past. San Diego Studios has introduced special cards of former pros who retired as legends of the game. Naturally, these come with unbelievable stats and stay high on the wishlists of all players.

This year's release will see several such cards being introduced to the Diamond Dynasty mode. For laymen, the game mode is the equivalent of the Ultimate Team in FIFA 23 or the Madden Ultimate Team in NFL 23. Naturally, finding a single card from the Legends Program can be hugely lucrative due to the kind of stats they possess.

MLB The Show 23 will have a varied roster for players to choose from, and a list has already been confirmed. There have been rumored names doing the rounds on social media, but the official confirmation allows gamers to plan better. This year's list not only contains some big names, but the developers have kept it varied based on the athletes' positions.

The Legends Program is returning bigger than ever with MLB The Show 23

The Legends Program has now become a tradition of the franchise, and special cards are introduced for legends from all the franchises. It's a way for MLB to honor the special performances of former professionals who became iconic names in the world of baseball.

So far, the developers have gone with phased reveals, and the latest one was done earlier on March 2. More names are expected to appear over the next few days in the leadup to the game's release. Here's the complete list of all the cards that have been revealed so far.

Legends of the Franchise Program – MLB The Show 23

Ian Kinsler (2B) – Rangers – Revealed: February 13

– Rangers – Revealed: February 13 Mike Lowell (3B) – Marlins – Revealed: February 22

– Marlins – Revealed: February 22 Greg Vaughn (OF) – Padres – Revealed: February 23

– Padres – Revealed: February 23 Derek Jeter (SS) – Yankees – Revealed: February 24

– Yankees – Revealed: February 24 Carlos Peña (1B) – Rays – Revealed: March 1

– Rays – Revealed: March 1 Jake Peavy (SP) – Padres – Revealed: March 2

It's worth noting that Derek Jeter hasn't been revealed as a separate legend so far. However, he will be one of the cover athletes if players opt to get the Legendary edition, so he's likely to be present in the program.

All the cards of these professionals under the Legends Program will have 99 overall in MLB The Show 23. This makes them some of the best items for players to use in Diamond Dynasty.

It remains to be seen which names will be added in the coming days prior to the full release. A worldwide release on March 28 is awaited on all consoles, including the old and current-gen consoles and the Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes