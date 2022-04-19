"MLB The Show 22": Rarest cards in Diamond Dynasty

"MLB The Show 22" is back at it again, this time with a new game mode. In its ruthless pursuit to figuratively drown its players in content options, Diamond Dynasty is the latest and greatest way to enjoy the newest installment in the "MLB The Show" franchise.

"For Jackie Robinson Day, all players in #MLBTheShow Diamond Dynasty and other modes will be wearing No. 42. Well done, #MLBTheShow. #Jackie42" - @ MLB Gaming

Fans can collect digital player card packs that allow them to add to their roster and compete with other users. Fans can also customize their own jerseys and stadiums.

Here are 3 of the rarest Diamond Dyansty cards in "MLB The Show 22":

#3 Joe Mauer (Catcher, Minnesota Twins)

Mauer is the best catchers available. Destined to become the next Johnny Bench, the 2009 American League Most Valuable Player is one of the greatest values in "MLB The Show 22" with the highest rating for an offensive catcher. A six-time American League All-Star, Mauer was destined to become one of the greats before having his career derailed due to injuries he sustained during his tenure with the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins eventually tried him at first base, but the damage was already done, and Mauer opted for early retirement.

#2 Michael Young (Shortstop, Texas Rangers)

Young is an incredibly expensive card to acquire. The former Texas Rangers shortstop sacrificed his job security and ego for the greater good of the team as he moved all over the diamond, earning an All-Star nod at multiple infield positions. Young currently holds the Texas Rangers record for hits and is still involved in the Rangers organization. For the "MLB The Show 22" fans, the flexibility combined with the offensive prowess of the shortstop make him a valuable asset to any Diamond Dynasty roster.

#1 Roberto Clemente (Outfielder, Pittsburgh Pirates)

Clemente was a Pittsburgh Pirates legend during his time with the club. In his 18-year career, the outfielder had exactly 3,000 hits, 12 Gold Glove awards, and 15 All-Star appearances to go along with four National League batting titles and the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 1966. However, his price is as at a massively high premium, causing many fans to raise their eyebrows and ask, "Who is this guy?" Clemente is arguably the greatest right fielder of the 20th century behind Babe Ruth as his speed, power, contact, and arm were spellbindiingly powerful. Clemente was an elite member of Major League Baseball and is worth every penny spent on his pack in "MLB The Show 22."

