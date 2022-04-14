"Honored to be wearing the Clemente 21 patch on my cap" - New York Yankees star Anthony Rizzo pays homage to MLB Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente

Roberto Clemente was a pioneer in a Pittsburgh Pirates uniform. Some remember him for his stellar play. In his 18-year career, the outfielder had exactly 3,000 hits, 12 Gold Glove awards, and 15 All-Star appearances to go along with four National League batting titles and the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 1966.

Others recognize him for his activism. The Puerto Rican icon campaigned loudly for equal rights for players of color when teammates couldn't eat in the same restaurant due to segregation laws. However, most baseball fans know Clemente for his selflessness and dedication to service.

Roberto Clemente was one of the first athletes to devote his time to humanitarian efforts.

Clemente would host free baseball clinics for underpriviliged youth. He delivered financial aid to suffering communities in Latin American countries. He hoped to deliver earthquake relief supplies to earthquake victims of Nicaragua.

Over the Christmas holiday of 1972, Roberto Clemente spent a week organizing a supply donation to deliver to those suffering from the effects of the natural disaster. When he heard rumors that corrupt officials intended to hoard the donations, Clemente decided to personally deliver the supplies to the citizens. Unfortunately, the plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean and his body was never found.

Today, MLB honors the legacy of Roberto Clemente and all he brought to the game. The most popular way the league honors him is through the Roberto Clemente Award, which is awarded to players who blend excellence on the field and in service and humanitarianism.

The 2021 award was awarded to Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz for his work bringing dentists and optomitrists to underserved villages in the Dominican Republic. For New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who won the award in 2017, he chose to bring Clemente with him every game of the season with a commemorative patch.

Rizzo's work raising millions of dollars for children with cancer is the exact work that Clemente would be proud of. It's people like Clemente, Cruz, and Rizzo that make baseball so great. It's a sport that brings together people from all walks of life to make those around them better and work towards building communities that can be stronger and brighter each and every day.

