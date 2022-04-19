"MLB The Show 22" to release Battle Royale Program 2, here are the players confirmed in the Flawless Pack

There is no better baseball video game than "MLB The Show 22." Not only is it the latest and greatest distribution from the "MLB Tthe Show" franchise, but the makers of the game are going all out in terms of creating limitless content for fans and players alike. This week, the franchise revealed the return of Battle Royale, a program that allows players to draft 26 members of their roster, with a few twists. Those twists are apparently a time machine as certain major league stars return to the diamond in the digital space to compete with today's athletes. Here are the three former Major League Baseball stars who will be appearing in the Batlle Royale.

#3 Jason Giambi ("MLB The Show 22" Flawless Pack)

Known as "The Great Giambino" during his tenure in the Bronx, Giambi enjoyed a Major League Baseball career of nearly two decades that included two stints with the Oakland Athletics as well as the New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, and Colorado Rockies. A five-time All-Star, Giambi won the American League Most Valuable Player Award in 2000 due to his propensity to blast baseballs into the cheap seats.

"Look out for Jason Giambi in Battle Royale (BR) Program 2 Flawless Pack in #MLBTheShow 22!" - @ MLB The Show

The former first baseman/designated hitter slugged 440 home runs during his time in the MLB, and fans of "MLB The Show 22" will love getting the chance to use his left-handed power.

#2 Orel Herschiser

Highlighted by a record of 59 straight scoreless innings that still stands today, Orel Herschiser took home the National League Cy Young Award in 1988 while guiding the Dodgers to their first World Series title in Los Angeles.

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow



Earn this Postseason Hershiser player item in Battle Royale (BR) Program 2 Flawless Pack!

#MLBTheShow It’s the right-handed Cy Young winner, Orel Hershiser!Earn this Postseason Hershiser player item in Battle Royale (BR) Program 2 Flawless Pack! It’s the right-handed Cy Young winner, Orel Hershiser! Earn this Postseason Hershiser player item in Battle Royale (BR) Program 2 Flawless Pack! 🔥#MLBTheShow https://t.co/gtqc7TMUu0

"Earn this Postseason Hershiser player item in Battle Royale (BR) Program 2 Flawless Pack! #MLBTheShow" - @ MLB The Show

Although the pitcher only has one Cy Young to his name, the former Los Angeles Dodger had one of the greatest stretches of dominance in franchise history.

#1 Ron Santo

There were few third baseman better than Chicago Cubs hot corner specialist, Ron Santo. A staple of the city of Chicago through the 1970s, Santo had perhaps the most significant stretch of dominance in the career of any player who wasn't elected into the Hall of Fame (by the writers; the veteran's committee elected Santo into the Hall after his death). Ron Santo brings a rare blend of defense, on-base ability, and hitting to "MLB the Show 22." The former Chicago Cub and Chicago White Sox third baseman had a seven-year run in which the he received National League Most Valuable Player votes.

These three players will fit into any lineup you can think to construct on "MLB The Show 22."

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt