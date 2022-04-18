On this day in 1929, New York Yankees revealed uniforms with numbers for the first time and Babe Ruth slammed the first home run of the season in iconic #3

The New York Yankees recognized another proud moment in their history today. In 1929, Babe Ruth was the first Yankee to hit a home run in a stylish new number-plated jersey.

Today in 1929, the @Yankees became the first team in the AL or NL to permanently feature numbers on the backs of their uniforms. The numbers corresponded to each player's position in the batting order.

On April 18, 1929, the Yankees unveiled a new jersey design that featured numbers on the players. Babe Ruth was the first player in Yankees club history to go deep with a number on his back.

Babe Ruth and the story of the New York Yankees #3

On this day in 1929, the New York Yankees welcomed the Cleveland Indians to Yankee Stadium. Coincidentally, they had begun playing their home games at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx exactly six years prior, in 1923.

There is often some bickering among baseball afficionados regarding why Babe Ruth wore his legendary #3. The answer, like most things, is simpler than many think.

Ruth began wearing #3 because his spot was usually third in the batting order. This is also why legend Lou Gehrig, who was typically placed in the cleanup spot, wore his own iconic #4.

On this date in 1929, Babe Ruth became the first MLB player to reach 500 career home runs.



By the end of the 1929 season, Ruth had 516 career home runs. Rogers Hornsby was 2nd with 277.

The 1929 season was a big year for Ruth. In addition to gaining this numeric distinction, he also hit his 500th career home run in August of that year. Ruth would go on to hit 714 home runs, win seven World Series championships, and receive two American League All-Star designations.

Ruth retired from baseball in 1935, and the New York Yankees retired his iconic #3 in 1948. Ruth, who died just a few months later in August 1948 from cancer, would be smiling down if he were to know how special he is to fans and players alike.

Major League Baseball will celebrate Babe Ruth Day on April 27 in honor of the Yankee who changed the game forever.

