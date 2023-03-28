Top 5 fighting games for Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a great handheld console for those that like to game on the go. Over the years, Nintendo has released some of the best titles on that console. Other developers have also joined in with releases and ports. Overall, this console has an excellent library that players can choose from.

It might be surprising to learn that many fighting games are also on this platform. Fans of the genre will be pleased to know that they can practice their combos on the go.

Whether players are new to the genre or are already Fighting Game enthusiasts, they would love to know the best selection of the genre available on the Nintendo Switch.

Street Fighter V and four other top-notch fighting games on the Nintendo Switch

1) Street Fighter V

With one of the biggest, if not the biggest fighting game communities in the world, Street Fighter V comes first on the list. Some of the best players of the genre can be found playing tournaments in the game. With its easy to understand mechanics and combo system, Street Fighter V can be easy to pick up but, like any other entry on this list, very difficult to master.

Games in this franchise have been around for a long time and have garnered a large fanbase of even non-harcore players. It is sad to see that the upcoming Street Fighter 6 will not have a release on the Nintendo Switch. This is probably due to its incredibly high graphical effects and details that the underpowered console can't keep up with.

2) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

This is an exceptional choice for anyone trying to get into the fighting game genre or for someone that just wants to have fun brawling with their friends. It is an excellent party game that also has a lot of depth that players can get into if they want. The professional fighting community for this game is also huge and open to new competitors.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has a whole host of characters ranging from high-profile Nintendo properties like Mario or Legend of Zelda to other properties like Final Fantasy, Street Fighter and even Minecraft.

3) Mortal Kombat 11

People can literally rip away all the guts and glory from their opponents in this gorefest title available on the Nintendo Switch. While the game has its own sizable competitive community that is welcoming to any new player, it can also just be an excellent choice to play between friends.

Mortal Kombat 11 has excellent graphics and character design with unique mechanics and fighting styles. The title roster also features guest characters like Rambo, Terminator and many more. Pre-match banter is also some of the best in the business.

4) Dragon Ball FighterZ

Fans of the anime and manga will find many of their favorite characters in this fighting game available for the Nintendo Switch. Instead of going for the 3D arena fighting aspect that most anime fighting games tend to go for, Dragon Ball FighterZ went for the traditional 2D arenas.

This allowed the game to prosper in the competitive community without losing much in its fan-service department. The simple mechanics are easy to learn and it doesn’t take long for people to figure out how to go Super Saiyan is the title.

5) Skullgirls 2nd Encore

Skullgirls has some of the most beautiful graphics in the fighting game genre due to its hand drawn animations, characters and backgrounds. The mostly female roster of characters have unique designs and allure to them.

While combat is easy enough to get into, the combo and tag-team system can be hellish to master. Every aspect of the game exuberates jazz. Not only in music but also in settings, characters and user interface.

The Nintendo Switch has received some of the best games this past half-decade, with many fighting games in there as well. Not only Nintendo games but also from other developers and even many indie gems.

