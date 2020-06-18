Best mouse settings in Valorant: A DPI and Sensitivity Guide

Valorant is a low TTK shooter and rewards accuracy and precision over anything else.

Having a high sensitivity in Valorant is a bad idea as it can ruin micro-adjustment precisions.

Image Courtesy: Riot Games

Valorant’s incredible closed beta success has caught the attention of players from different video game genres. Even players who have not played an FPS title before have shown an interest in the game and have been playing it since it was officially released.

Although Valorant boasts an arsenal of hypernatural, battle-ready agents like those of Overwatch, shooting and crosshair accuracy are still at the very core of the gameplay mechanics. Abilities mostly work as CC in this game and if you are not good at pointing and shooting, you will not get far in Valorant.

Accuracy in games like CS: GO and Valorant have a lot to do with the correct mouse DPI and sensitivity settings. In most games, players often choose whichever sensitivity that suits them the best, but in an IP that revolves around the low TTK mechanic, we suggest that you try out some of our recommended settings.

TTK stands for ‘time to kill’ and both CS: GO and Valorant revolves around a very low TTK mechanic. This means that better accuracy in the game will be rewarded with more frags and wins.

Unlike Call of Duty and Overwatch, the accuracy in CS: GO and Valorant is movement-sensitive. Because of this, you need to stand still and shoot. You can kill your enemies with very few bullets if you’re aiming a Vandal or a Sheriff to the head.

Image Courtesy: ProSettings.Net

So, sensitivity and DPI settings that favour precision are key to winning duels and rounds in Valorant.

High Sensitivity is always a bad idea

People new to tactical first-person shooters will often set their mouse sensitivity very high. This is a very bad habit to have and an even more difficult one to get rid of.

In Valorant, we recommend that you keep your sensitivity settings low enough so that you use your entire arm and elbow to aim with the mouse and not with just your wrists. At higher sensitivities, it’s very difficult to make necessary micro-adjustments and you will be missing out on a lot of easy kills if your wrist-flicks are giving you way too much movement.

Better keep Scoped Sensitivity at 1

If you follow professional Valorant or CS: GO players, you will notice that their ADS (aim down sights) and sniper scope sensitivity are kept more or less the same.

Image Courtesy: ProSettings.Net

They usually keep it at 1 while some even go a bit lower. However, the average scoped sensitivity is around 0.95, so there is not much of a difference.

Sensitivity Conversions

Image Courtesy: ProSettings.Net

If you play a lot of other FPS titles, then just follow this chart to convert your sensitivity.

Sensitivity conversion chart

Your previous game sensitivity divided by the adjacent number will give you your Valorant sensitivity.