Best names for your Free Fire squad

Free Fire allows its players to either create a guild/squad or to be a part of one. Users can play alongside their guildmates and also participate in guild tournaments.

Players are often on the lookout for cool and distinctive names for their squads to make them stand out from the rest of the squads in the game. They can also change the name of their squad later by spending diamonds.

30 cool names for Free Fire squads

Here are some cool names that you can use to name your Free Fire squad:

#1 𝕋𝕚𝕥𝕒𝕟𝕤

#2 𝐓𝐡𝟑 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬

#3 𝘽𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙨

#4 GЦΛЯDIΛПƧ

#5 ƬΉΣ ΛCΣ

#6 ŘΔǤ€

#7 ᴀʟʟɪᴀɴᴄᴇ

#8 ᎥᏟᎬ

#9 иємєѕιѕ

#10 Vł₵₳Ɽ₳₲Ɇ

#11 𝕴𝖒𝖒𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖆𝖑𝖘

#12 🅒🅞🅛🅛🅐🅣🅔🅡🅐🅛

#13 вяυтαℓ

#14 Vҽʅσƈιƚყ

#15 🇩🇦🇲🇦🇬🇪

#16 ᖴᑌᖇƳ

#17 ŤẸŘϻĮŇÃŤỖŘ

#18 ЯΣIGП

#19 千丨尺乇

#20 ᑕᗝᑌᑭᗴ

#21 Hїпдёя

#22 ιηѕυяgєη¢є

#23 Ψȋçķ£ď

#24 𝙍𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨

#25 FIΞИD

#26 DιαႦʅσ

#27 ιηƒєяηαℓ

#28 нσяяσя

#29 gяυεsσмε

#30 DΞSPICДБLΞ

Normal keyboards do not have fancy texts and symbols, so players would have to use certain websites, like fancytextool.net, fancytextguru.com and nickfinder.com, to incorporate such texts.

How to change the name of the Guilds/Squads in Free Fire

Only the leader of the squad can change the name of a guild in Garena Free Fire. Here's how to change the name of your squad in the game.

Step 1: Click on the Guild icon present on the right-hand side of the main menu.

Step 2: The guild opens up. Click on the rename icon present beside the name of the guild.

Click on the rename icon

Step 3: You would then have to enter the required name in the text field.

Enter the desired name

Step 4: After filling the text field, click on the button below it. Keep in mind that you would have to use 500 diamonds in order to rename the squad.

500 diamonds is not a small amount, so you should think twice before changing the name of your squad.