Best Nintendo Switch Holiday Sale deals 2023: Consoles, accessories, and more

The Nintendo Switch's popularity does not seem to be slowing down despite its sunsetting lifespan, and the holiday season should further help its cause. From gifts to friends and family to co-op sessions for parties, Nintendo's latest console offers gamers a lot. Whether you are a Nintendo fan or a newcomer, there are many seasonal discounts on offer.

Let's look at the best deals currently on offer for the Nintendo Switch as well as peripherals and accessories.

Best Nintendo Switch Holiday 2023 deals

The hybrid console from Nintendo comes in various variants, including Standard, OLED, and Lite. Each has its perks, advantages, disadvantages, and demographics. The listings below, thanks to the holiday season, are standard, non-bundle affairs.

Nintendo Switch V2 with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Cons ($297 at Amazon)

The most popular version of the console out there, it features the fan-favorite Red-and-Blue Joy-Con detachable controllers.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model with White Joy-Cons ($292 at Walmart)

This is the cheapest deal on this list when it comes to the latest OLED variant. It comes with white colored Joy-Cons and a white dock.

Nintendo Switch Lite Coral ($192 at Walmart)

The small "Lite" edition is a budget option from Nintendo and comes in a pale coral color.

Best Holiday Nintendo Switch V2 deals

Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition ($390 at Amazon)

This special edition console is inspired by the beloved Capcom action RPG and features appropriate decals reflecting the game's aesthetics. A code for the Monster Hunter Rise base game plus the plus Deluxe Kit DLC is also included in this bundle.

Nintendo Switch Mario Red and Blue Edition ($352 at Amazon)

Taking a page from the iconic ex-plumber created by renowned game designer Shigeru Miyamoto, the Mario Red and Blue Edition features a red design with blue grips, just like Mario's overalls.

Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle ($384 at Walmart)

This new bundle lets players pick one of three free pack-in games to buy with their console: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, and Super Mario Odyssey.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Lite deals

Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Edition ($185 at Best Buy)

This rendition was released to celebrate the launch of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes from Game Freak and ILCA. At just $185, it is the cheapest Switch offer.

Best Holiday Nintendo Switch OLED Model deals

Nintendo Switch OLED Model - The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Edition ($360 at Amazon)

Based on the universally acclaimed open-world action-adventure game released earlier this year by Nintendo, this OLED variant captures the fantasy-yet-subtly-tech-inspired elements featured in it.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model - Super Smash Bros Ultimate Bundle + three Months Nintendo Switch Online Membership ($407 at Walmart)

This bundle packs the OLED Model and the acclaimed fighting game Super Smash Bros Ultimate along with a free subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online membership for three months, granting online multiplayer access and other perks.

Best Holiday Nintendo Switch accessories

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($69 at Amazon)

Enhance your gaming experience with the comfy, ergonomic Pro Controller.

CRKD Nitro Deck - Professional Handheld Deck ($50 at Amazon)

Those not fond of the Joy-Cons should give this handy deck drip a try.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Ancient Archer Edition ($14 at Amazon)

This Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild-inspired controller from PowerA is bound to please fans of the series.

As the holiday season approaches, more exciting deals will likely crop up. Expect more updates as we find the best deals for you to check out.