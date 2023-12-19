Best PS5 Holiday Sale deals 2023: Consoles, accessories, and more

The PS5 continues to gain popularity with the holiday season almost upon us. Thanks to an exciting array of first-party games, there are bound to be exciting new deals and discounts on hardware and peripherals for purchase. Due to the recent arrival of the PS5 Slim and other offers, there will surely be some standout discounts to look at.

As such, this article will discuss all the best offers for Holiday 2023 that you should keep an eye out for.

Best PS5 Disk Edition deals for Holiday 2023

The PS5 Slim is the latest and greatest rendition of Sony's current home console, offering the same horsepower in a sleeker chassis.

PS5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle ($499 at Amazon)

Step into the superhero boots of the daring duo Miles Morales and Peter Parker in their latest open-world adventure from Insomniac Games.

PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 bundle ($499 at Walmart)

Experience fast-paced FPS action in the latest iteration of the iconic military shooter franchise from Activision.

Best PS5 Digital Edition deals for Holiday 2023

The Digital rendition comes without a disk drive - meaning it is intended for those of you who are big on digital game libraries. As such, any bundles on offer for the season will include a digital code to redeem on the PlayStation Store.

PS5 Digital Edition God of War Ragnarok bundle ($460 at Amazon)

Set after the events of the acclaimed 2018 original, control Kratos and Atreus on a journey to stop the doomsday Ragnarok.

Best PS5 console deals for Holiday 2023

PS5 Slim Standard Edition ($500 at Best Buy)

PS5 Slim Digital Edition ($450 at Best Buy)

Best PS5 accessory deals for Holiday 2023

PS5 DualSense controller ($70 at Best Buy)

Those looking for an extra official controller need not look further.

Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5 DualSense controller ($27 at Amazon)

Mount your DualSense atop this charging station for a hassle-free gaming experience.

PS5 Digital Edition Disc Drive ($80 at Best Buy)

Sony has opted to allow Slim Digital owners to upgrade to a Standard disc with the aid of this peripheral that allows the Slim to sync with and read physical media.

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals ($230 at Best Buy)

Whether you are a fan of Sony's own Driveclub or third-party racing offerings like Assetto Corsa, the Logitech G29 is here to help immerse you further.

As more deals go live with the closure to 2023, we will update the article with more listings featuring amazing offers.