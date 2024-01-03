10 best open-world game deals at Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2023

Open-world games continue to reign in popularity across the gaming realm, and the Epic Games Store Holiday 2023 Sale is a highlight for the genre. Fans can browse discounts across new titles and cherished older games on the digital storefront. From Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption 2, each offers distinct sandbox and freeform exploration experiences.

Here are some of the best offers on open-world games that the Epic Games Store Holiday 2023 Sale currently offers. Players should avail of sale discounts before it ends on January 10, 2024.

10 best open-world game discounts for Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2023

A new danger lurks over Gotham City (Image via WB Games)

The controversial open-world superhero game from WB Montreal has had its ups and downs, but it is still a co-op experience like no other. Players can control one of four beloved heroes - Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin - to save Gotham City after the death of Batman. In a similar fashion to the Batman Arkham titles, players will explore and fight across a sandbox open world teeming with crime, secrets, and iconic villains.

2) The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt - Complete Edition (75% off at $12.49)

The Complete Edition also includes enhanced visuals and raytracing options (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The critically acclaimed WRPG from CD Projekt RED is regarded as their best work yet. As the mutant monster slayer Geralt, players can explore the Continent and battle various beasts and creatures in search of his adoptive daughter, Ciri, while mastering the art of combat and magic. This is encapsulated in an engaging plot full of memorable characters and tough story decisions.

Bend Studio delivers a zombie game that's fresh yet familiar (Image via PlayStation PC LLC)

The underrated PS4 game brings chaotic zombie action to PC. As Deacon St. John, players will traverse a post-apocalyptic America to find his missing wife, who was assumed dead. This perilous and cinematic TPS adventure will see the protagonist explore the open world outdoors and evade hordes of zombies using his bike as he meets new, unfamiliar faces in a bid for survival.

4) Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition (75% off at $34.99)

There is a lot to do and see across the landscapes of AC Valhalla (Image via Ubisoft)

The latest RPG adventure in the Assassin's Creed series is an ambitious Viking adventure to remember. Set in the Dark Age England, players control Eivor, who finds themselves in the long fight between the Assassins and Templars. This Complete Edition includes the following bonuses besides the base game:

Season Pass (including the Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris expansions)

Ultimate Cosmetics Pack

Dawn of Ragnarök DLC Expansion

5) Red Dead Redemption 2 (67% off at $19.79)

The world of RDR2 lives and breathes like few other open-world games (Image via Rockstar Games)

The most ambitious Rockstar Games title yet, Red Dead Redemption 2, is a prequel to the beloved 2010 original. Set right before the onset of the early 1900s, Arthur Morgan is thrust into a tug-of-war between loyalty to the Van der Lind gang and his own ideals while also being on the run from outlaws for heists. The open world is easily the richest and most detailed of any sandbox game ever made.

The open world is as dangerous as it is beautiful (Image via Square Enix)

New Yorker Frey Holland finds herself magically transported to the mystical land of Athia with a talking bracelet bound to her wrist. After obtaining a plethora of magical powers, she fights against the Tantas to find a way back home. This journey sees players battle various monsters and traverse across vast open-world plains thanks to the fluid parkour system.

7) Dying Light 2: Stay Human (+ Dying Light Definitive Edition upgrade) (60% off at $30.40)

A fight for survival is due in this open-world title (Image via Techland)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human brings the next step in the open-world zombie parkour franchise from Techland. Set after the events of the 2015 original, Aiden Caldwell arrives at Villedor, the last bastion of humanity. Caught in a crossfire between the militant Peacekeepers and the common folk Survivors, the protagonist must track down his missing sister and make tough narrative choices. This bundle also includes the Definitive Edition upgrade for the original Dying Light game.

Danger awaits around every corner (Image via CD Projekt RED)

CD Projekt RED adapts Mike Pondsmith's RPG universe into a video game adaptation. As a mercenary named V, players will fight and smooth-talk their way through the tough, crime-slathered underground life of Night City. After a botched heist, V becomes home to the apparition of Johnny Silverhand, and the duo must take down the megacorp Arasaka. Boasting various builds, gear, and more, this FPS RPG has seen many upgrades since its disastrous launch.

Explore the world of magic like never before (Image via Portkey Games)

The biggest Wizarding World video game yet, Hogwarts Legacy also boasts a unique story not covered before in author J.K. Rowling's written saga. Players step into the shoes of a fifth-year student who discovers an affinity for harnessing ancient magic that an evil group is out to obtain for themselves. Exploring the indoors of Hogwarts and the open-world exteriors, players will learn new spells, tame iconic beasts, and fight threats with magic.

10) Dead Island 2 (40% off at $35.99)

Dambuster Studios delivers a level of gore like no other zombie game has done yet (Image via Deep Silver)

After a long and rough development cycle, Dead Island 2 is finally here. This open-world first-person zombie action RPG emulates the older Techland titles, allowing players to assume the role of Slayers. Set in a post-apocalyptic rendition of Los Angeles, players will face various hordes of undead and take them down using customizable melee and ranged weapons in cathartic and gory action.