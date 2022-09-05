Best places to get Rare Mushrooms in ARK Fjordur

ARK Fjordur is the new favorite map of ARK: Survival Evolved fans. It has been available for a long time as a mod map. Studio Wildcard decided to adopt the map and re-release it as an official map on June 12. The plot of ARK Fjordur is based on Norse mythology.

Rare Mushrooms are one of the crafting resources in ARK Fjordur. As the name suggests, Rare Mushrooms are very hard to find in the game. This special kind of mushroom is required to make Re-Fertilizer, Lesser Antidote, Superior Kibble, Shadow Steak Saute, and Mindwipe Tonic.

ARK Fjordur introduced four new tamable creatures and seven mini-bosses, including the famous Dragon, Megapithecus, and Broodmother from the Island. In order to survive in ARK Fjordur, players have to farm, mine, tame creatures, collect resources, fight dangerous dinos, and cope with extreme weather. Here's how players can find Rare Mushrooms in the game.

Rare Mushrooms in ARK Fjordur can be found in Midgard and in bushes near the riverside

Rare Mushrooms are the favorite food of Procoptodons and should be used while taming them. When consumed by a human, these mushrooms fill up 25 hunger points. Rare Mushrooms can also be stacked up to 100 and take three days to spoil. However, they are not easy to find.

Rare Mushrooms have some side effects, and when consumed, they will activate the Hallucinogenic Spores effect. This effect darkens the player's vision for ten seconds. While using a Tek Helmet in Scan Mode, players can use the Hallucinogenic Spores effect to their advantage. This effect darkens normal vision without disrupting the Scan Mode, which helps to spot targets.

Rare Mushrooms can be collected by chopping mangrove trees or breaking giant beaver dams. Sometimes players might get Rare Mushrooms while mining Crystals. Ankylosaurus, Mammoth, Therizinosaur, Paraceratherium, and Triceratops can be used to collect Rare Mushrooms.

Here are two of the best ways to get Rare Mushrooms in Fjordur.

Swamp Island

The best location to get lots of Rare Mushrooms is the swamp island of Midgard, located in the western part of the Fjordur map. There, players will find mangrove trees with mushrooms in their barks. Players have to harvest these trees to get Rare Mushrooms. Some of these trees don't have mushrooms in their bark but will still provide Rare Mushrooms when harvested.

The swamp island is also filled with normal mushrooms. Players will see them sprouting from the ground near swamps.

Bushes alongside rivers

While Swamp Island is hands down the best place to find Rare Mushrooms in Fjordur, players can also find Rare Mushrooms from the small bushes that grow on the riversides in ARK Fjordur. Usually, they will get a lot of berries, thatches, and other common resources.

However, they will occasionally get Rare Flowers and Rare Mushrooms from these bushes. Players have to keep trying using different tames, and Therizinos are a good choice.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

