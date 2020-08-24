PUBG Mobile is one of the most sought-after games on the mobile platform today. Such is its popularity that players look for ways to play it on other platforms, like PC.

Not every user boasts a good PC, however, and many have low-end models. They still seek ways to run this renowned battle royale game on their desktop, which requires the use of emulators. In this article, we discuss some of the best emulators on low-end PCs to run this game.

Best PUBG Mobile emulators for low-end PCs

We talk about two of the best emulators to play this BR title on systems with low specifications.

#1 BlueStacks

BlueStacks emulator (Image Credits: bluestacks.com)

BlueStacks is one of the oldest emulators available to the players. It might be the perfect choice for them to run PUBG Mobile on low-end devices. This emulator is trusted and preferred by millions of users worldwide courtesy its incredible features, which include shooting mode and easy-to-customise controls.

To download this emulator, players need to visit its official website. They can click here to visit the same.

#2 GameLoop

Tencent Gaming Buddy, rebranded as GameLoop (Picture Courtesy: gameloop.fun)

Tencent Gaming Buddy was rebranded recently, and is now known as GameLoop. It is one of the most popular emulators in the community, as it made is by Tencent itself. This emulator has mind-boggling features and supports lower equipment requirements. Hence, it is another viable option for users.

Players can avail GameLoop from its official website, which can be accessed here.

Users with low-end PCs can also use several other emulators like MEmu Play and Nox Player. The ones mentioned above are just recommendations due to the features that they offer the players.