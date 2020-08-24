How to use symbols for a stylish PUBG Mobile name

PUBG Mobile has become a phenomenon in the mobile gaming industry. The battle royale sensation has surpassed the milestone of 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

With the massive growth of the PUBG Mobile userbase, players are now getting creative with their IGNs in an attempt to stand out from the rest of the users in the game. The choice in IGN is quite subjective but several users often want stylish names with various symbols to distinguish themselves from the other players.

PUBG Mobile users are required to set their name when they first start playing the game. The game, however, also allows them to change their IGNs in the future using what is called the rename card.

In this article, we discuss how you can use symbols to generate a stylish PUBG Mobile name.

How to generate a stylish PUBG Mobile name using symbols

Coolsymbol.com - One such website (Image Credits: coolsymbol.com)

Regular keyboards on mobile devices do not have special symbols. So, PUBG Mobile players would have to use websites like coolsymbol.com, fsymbol.com and gypu.com to generate them. Here’s how you can use these sites and incorporate symbols into your name:

Step 1: Open any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: A variety of symbols will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Scroll and find the required symbol. Click on the symbol to copy it.

Step 4: Now paste the symbol in the name.

How to use the rename card and change the in-game name

Follow the steps given below to change your IGN using the rename card: