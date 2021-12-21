5 best PUBG Mobile Lite landing locations to get good loot quickly

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most recommended battle royale titles for low-end devices. The game is compatible with a wide range of smartphones and offers the ultimate free-to-play shooter and battle royale experience.

Players need to choose a good landing spot to get quick loot beforehand and wipe out enemy players. However, it can be difficult for players to select the best landing spot to offer quick loot. This article discusses five such landing spots in PUBG Mobile Lite where players can find good loot quickly.

Best PUBG Mobile Lite landing locations for good loot

1) Factory

The first location where players can get good loot in less time is Factory in PUBG Mobile Lite. The area has a main factory building where most of the good loot is available for players to pick. To get any remaining ammunition or other utilities, players can visit small compounds near the factory.

2) East Port

East Port is another significant location where players can get high-quality loot in a few seconds. The area has various climbable containers where loot is spawned in the open. Players can land or climb on these containers to get their hands on the loot and take down their opponents.

3) North Hill

The third location where players can find quick loot in PUBG Mobile Lite is North Hill. The area is located on the outskirts of the map with a big main building where players can get all the desired loot. Players can equip themselves with weapons like the M416, AKM, and Kar98k from the main building, along with scopes and other utilities.

4) Warehouse

The warehouse is also a good location to get good loot instantly. It is one of the best landing locations for aggressive players to get high kills and reach tiers like Ace or improve their stats. There is one main warehouse with small warehouses to get some quick loot and a massive step towards a chicken dinner.

5) Stadium

The stadium is the central hub of PUBG Mobile Lite, where most of the players love to land and get quick loot. The area is a hot drop and players can land here to get close combat gunfights. Players will find various vehicles to rotate into the safe zones and find more enemies to get more kills and tier points.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

