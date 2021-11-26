Top 5 rank push tips for PUBG Mobile Lite players to reach Ace easily

PUBG Mobile Lite has an impressive tier ranking system to help players hone their skills and get amazing rewards. Ace is one of the elite leagues in the game with amazing rewards like parachute skin and much more.

Gamers can upgrade their ranks to higher leagues to unlock various rewards and titles. However, the passage to Ace can be difficult as many players are not able to handle the pressure and lack experience.

This article discusses the top five tips for reaching Ace without any fuss in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Methods to easily push rank to Ace in PUBG Mobile Lite

5) Choose good weapons and teammates

In rank push, it is important to have proper cover from teammates and a good weapon in hand to fight with enemy players and win. Players are advised to play with regular teammates and use weapons with a good fire rate and damage per hit.

4) Improving individual skills

Another significant tip to reach Ace easily in PUBG Mobile Lite is to have a good individual skillset. Players with good skills like aim and recoil control will have better chances of reaching the Ace tier. To improve skills, players can work on their sensitivity settings and control layout.

3) Focus on good loot

Players looking to push their tier rank to Ace are advised to get good loot before engaging in a gunfight. Players are also recommended to improve their landing speed to land before other players. It will increase the chances of getting a gun and wipe out the enemy squad instantly.

2) Survive till final zones

Players pushing their ranks need to survive till the final zones of the game. It will help players to develop good game sense and leadership skills in the game.

By surviving till the final zones, players will have a better chance of getting chicken dinner and improving their stats. For this, players need to be careful while having a gunfight in the initial zone of the game.

1) Get more kills

Kills have become an important part of the rank push in PUBG Mobile Lite. With the new update, players need to get more kills to maintain their K/D ratio. By getting a higher kill, players can get more tier ranking points as well as maintain their stats in the game.

