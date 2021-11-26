5 best tips to level up quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite for free rewards

PUBG Mobile Lite has become one of the top choices for battle royale lovers. The title offers an action-packed gaming experience with decent graphics. Players are always looking for ways to increase their in-game levels to unlock various rewards for themselves.

Players with high-level accounts are considered more experienced. This article discusses five such tips to quickly level up to get free rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Best tips to level up quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite for free rewards

1) Playing more classic matches

The best way to increase your in-game level in PUBG Mobile Lite is by playing more matches. There are lots of modes and classic maps available for players to play in the game. Upon playing any mode, players get a specific amount of experience added to their EXP level.

2) Using EXP Cards

EXP cards in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

PUBG Mobile Lite offers players various EXP cards that can increase EXP levels at a rapid pace. Players can get these EXP cards from Winner Pass, events, or from the shop.

Upon activating these cards, players will get double EXP per match. Players can head to the shop section and click on the treasure to buy any amount of EXP cards. Each card costs 10 Battle Coins (BC) in the game.

3) Completing daily missions

Daily missions in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

The third tip to increase your level in PUBG Mobile Lite is by completing daily missions. Players can boost their experience level quickly with the help of daily missions.

Gamers need to complete easy missions like spending 30 minutes in the game, and it will reward them with free EXP points.

4) Increase your survival time

Survival time in PUBG Mobile Lite also helps players to get more EXP points. Players are recommended to reach the top five positions to get to a higher experience level. It will also help players to improve their skills in a more competitive environment.

5) Good game sense and teammates

Improve your game sense and play with good teammates (Image via Krafton)

The last tip in leveling up quickly and getting free rewards is to develop a good game sense. Along with that, players are also advised to have teammates with good synergy. It will help players get more chicken dinners and get more experience points.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha