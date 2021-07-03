Best PUBG Mobile Lite layout settings and gyroscope sensitivity for beginners

PUBG Mobile Lite, a stripped-down variant of PUBG Mobile, is one of the most famous battle royale titles for low-end Android devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite, similar to its original version, is very competitive, with millions of players continuously competing for better ranks. Hence, players are constantly striving to improve their performance and outperform their competitors.

The sensitivity and layout settings are two of the most critical elements for novices when starting in the game. These options enhance their aim and movement on the battlefield.

Novices can utilize the optimal gyroscope and other sensitivity settings and the layout of the controls to do well in-game.

Step-by-step guide for best sensitivity and layout settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

Gyroscope sensitivity

Best gyroscope sensitivity settings for beginners

The gyroscope mechanism controls a weapon's recoil. It detects device motion and adjusts camera movement accordingly.

As it is tough to handle the gyroscope initially, beginners must keep the sensitivity settings as low as possible.

Here are the recommended settings for gyroscope sensitivity:

No Scope: 150%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 150%

2x Scope: 135-140%

3x Scope: 132-135%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 115-120%

6x Scope: 95-105%

8x Scope: 75-80%

Camera sensitivity

Best camera sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite for beginners

The camera sensitivity settings control the in-game character's general camera movement. It also helps in maintaining the horizontal recoil of a weapon.

Here are the recommended camera sensitivity settings for beginners:

No Scope: 128-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 66-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 26-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 11-15%

ADS sensitivity

Best ADS sensitivity for beginners in PUBG Mobile Lite

As the ADS sensitivity is responsible for vertical recoil, players can enhance their aim and recoil control by tweaking them to their optimal values. Here are the recommended ADS sensitivity for beginners in PUBG Mobile Lite:

No Scope: 128-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 66-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 26-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 11-15%

Best layout for beginners in PUBG Mobile Lite

In battle royale games like PUBG Mobile Lite, the three-finger and four-finger claw patterns are the most effective. Beginners, however, should stick to the two-finger style.

Beginners in PUBG Mobile Lite can follow the two-finger layout shown below:

Easy and effective two-finger layout settings for beginners

This simple and effective two-finger layout will help players get a better grip on their gameplay while improving movement actions and reflexes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion and might differ from the reader's perspective.

Edited by Ravi Iyer