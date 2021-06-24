Free Fire vs BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India): Which game has advanced controls and a better gameplay experience?

Garena Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India are now two industry leaders in Indian Esports. Though BGMI has an Early Access version out, the demand for the game has already made it cross over five million downloads on the Google Play Store.

However, Free Fire and BGMI fans stand divided as they pit the two games against each other to see which one is better.

This article will compare these two titles' control settings and gameplay to conclude which one offers a better user experience.

Comparing Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India

Gameplay style and mechanism

Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire share the battle royale theme. Players jump off a plane to land on an island and then duke it out to be the last person standing.

However, both games have a different approach towards gameplay. Free Fire is more dynamic, including the special abilities of characters and pets that players can use on the ground for extra advantage. Battlegrounds Mobile India incorporates a more realistic approach with the life-like feel of the battle royale experience.

Controls and layout

Free Fire features several options such as Aim Precision, Quick Weapon Switch, Quick reload, Auto Switch gun, In-game tips, Auto-parachute, etc., in the 'Controls' tab, which players can turn on, off, or keep at default.

'controls' tab in Free Fire

BGMI also offers some advanced controls that provide an edge to the players on the battlefield. Features like Peek & Fire, Slide, Universal Mark, Quick Secondary weapon allow players to be more flexible and versatile on the ground.

'Layout' settings in BGMI

The Peek & Fire feature allows players to peek from behind cover and aim at the opponent without exposing their entire body.

In Free Fire, the minimap is positioned in the top-left corner of the screen and cannot be customized or relocated. It blocks the possibility of experimenting with three or four-finger claw settings, which might aid gamers in gaining more control over their character.

Custom HUD option in Free Fire

The custom layout of Battlegrounds Mobile India includes freely moveable buttons and repositioning and personalizing of any options.

However, one of the significant drawbacks of Free Fire is the feature of a gyroscope. The gyroscope is a system that detects device motion and regulates the recoil of a weapon based on the device's movement.

Battlegrounds Mobile India incorporates this gyroscope feature, making it easier for players to control their gameplay.

Verdict: Which is better?

With a more advanced control setting and dynamic gameplay experience, it is evident that Battlegrounds Mobile India offers a better user experience to the players.

Free Fire misses out on having a dynamic and advanced control, most probably because it was made for low-end devices.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

