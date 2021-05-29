Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity and gyroscope settings for headshots

Be it PUBG Mobile Lite or any other battle royale title, having a proper sensitivity setting is necessary to ace the gameplay.

Sensitivity settings play a significant role in controlling the recoil of a weapon, aim, and aid in performing accurate headshots. A special option called gyroscope is also available. It monitors the recoil control of a weapon and assists players in having easier control over their aim.

This article shares the best sensitivity and gyroscope settings for PUBG Mobile Lite to aid players in performing accurate headshots.

Note: Sensitivity settings differ from device to device. Hence, minor tweaks might be necessary. The settings listed here are just a suggestion based on which players can get their own customized settings.

What are the best sensitivity settings and gyroscope settings in PUBG Mobile Lite to perform headshots?

Camera sensitivity

The primary camera movement action is altered with the camera sensitivity settings. These options allow players to control their guns' horizontal recoil while scoping in:

Camera sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 40-45%

3x Scope: 27-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 24-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 11-15%

ADS sensitivity

ADS Sensitivity can assist players in controlling the vertical recoil of a weapon. Here are the best sensitivity settings that can help players control this aspect in the best possible way:

ADS sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 40-45%

3x Scope: 27-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 24-28%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 11-15%

Gyroscope sensitivity

The gyroscope option in the sensitivity settings detects the player's device movement and changes the camera view in-game accordingly. It helps controll the weapon's recoil by tracking the rotation of the device.

Gyroscope sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

No Scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200%

2x Scope: 140-150%

3x Scope: 140-145%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 120-130%

6x Scope: 100-105%

8x Scope: 80-90%

Players can use these settings on the practice ground and alter the values accordingly until they find the settings that best suit them.

