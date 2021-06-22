Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity and layout settings for beginners to improve aim

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most widely played battle royale games on low-end Android devices. The game is a streamlined version of PUBG Mobile.

Like the original title, PUBG Mobile Lite is incredibly competitive, with millions of players regularly grinding it out to climb up the ranks in the game. Players are constantly striving to improve their gameplay and get the better of their opponents in a match.

One of the most essential factors for players to consider before joining a match is their sensitivity and layout settings. These settings improve a player's aim and movement on the virtual battleground.

This article takes a look at the best base settings that beginners can use to improve their aim in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Sensitivity and layout settings that will help PUBG Mobile Lite beginners improve their aim in-game

Gyroscope sensitivity

Best gyroscope sensitivity settings for beginners

The gyroscope mechanism is responsible for controlling the recoil of a weapon and improving its aim. It also detects the motion of the device and controls the camera movement accordingly.

Here are the best gyroscope settings that beginners can use in PUBG Mobile Lite:

No Scope: 152%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 152%

2x Scope: 135-140%

3x Scope: 130-135%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 114-120%

6x Scope: 95-105%

8x Scope: 73-80%

Camera sensitivity

Best camera sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite for beginners

The camera sensitivity settings affect the general camera movement of the in-game character. It also helps to reduce the horizontal recoil of the weapon.

Here are the best camera sensitivity settings that beginners can use in PUBG Mobile Lite:

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 24-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS sensitivity

Best ADS sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite for beginners

The ADS sensitivity settings help PUBG Mobile Lite players improve their aim. They are responsible for the vertical recoil of a weapon.

Here are the best ADS sensitivity settings that beginners can use in PUBG Mobile Lite:

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 25-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 12-15%

Best layout settings

The most efficient layout settings in a battle royale game like PUBG Mobile Lite are the three-finger and four-finger claw layouts. However, beginners are advised to stick to the two-finger layout.

Beginners in PUBG Mobile Lite can use the following two-finger layout in the game:

Two-finger layout settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

This layout will help players fire at opponents quickly during a match. It will also improve their precision while firing.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game is the better alternative to Garena Free Fire in 2021?

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh