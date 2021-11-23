Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for 2 GB RAM Android devices

There is no need to own fancy high-end devices to enjoy battle royale in PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can even install and run the game on 2 GB RAM Androids with a decent processor and stable internet connection for low ping.

Hence, PUBG Mobile Lite is suitable for a range of lower-end devices. Users need to have a certain level of skill set to be successful, though. They should focus on practicing and mastering the controls in-game.

The main focus should be handling the recoil, aiming, and taking shots accurately while controlling a weapon. Although this practice will help gamers, they still need to tweak the settings, like sensitivity, to make swiping easy.

PUBG Mobile Lite: The ideal sensitivity settings for 2 GB RAM Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite offers three types of customizations in the game's sensitivity. Each one dominates a different kind of movement, whether while walking the character or aiming:

1) Camera sensitivity

Suitable adjustments for camera sensitivity (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Every player has a different mindset, grip, and skills when playing a match. Many find it challenging to swipe due to sluggishness, while others find it violently unstable to control.

PUBG Mobile Lite provides four customization options that users can use to tweak any sensitivity on a device:

Low

Medium

High

Custom

Gamers can opt for custom sensitivity to tweak the settings themselves. The camera sensitivity dominates the swiping and sliding when they are not firing any bullets while moving on foot or adjusting their aims.

Individuals can adjust the camera sensitivity as follows:

No Scope - 133-142

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist - 60-69

2x Scope - 40-49

3x Scope - 24-33

4x Scope, VSS - 19-28

6x Scope - 10-19

8x Scope - 5-14

2) ADS sensitivity

Suitable adjustments for ADS sensitivity (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

For any shooter, ADS is among the most basic and crucial features. Players can get an idea of recoil patterns using the same in a match. Moreover, ADS also helps in aiming and firing accurately.

Users can adjust ADS sensitivity (Aiming Down Sight), which will help them whenever they shoot. They can make adjustments to ADS sensitivity as follows:

No Scope - 133-142

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist - 60-69

2x Scope - 44-53

3x Scope - 29-38

4x Scope, VSS - 21-30

6x Scope - 15-24

8x Scope - 08-17

3) Gyroscope sensitivity

Suitable adjustments for gyroscope sensitivity (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

It is hard to find gyroscopes in most 2 GB Androids. However, gamers should use the same if the sensor is available on their devices. Moreover, they can adjust the sensitivity of the gyroscope to make the side-wise and vertical movements easy in PUBG Mobile Lite:

No Scope - 188-197

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist - 174-183

2x Scope - 140-149

3x Scope - 126-135

4x Scope, VSS - 105-114

6x Scope - 85-94

8x Scope - 71-80

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Ravi Iyer