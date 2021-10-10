Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings to hit more headshots and increase K/D ratio with aggressive playstyle

PUBG Mobile Lite newbies often find it challenging to master controls and movement in the game. Although new users can grind hard in the training grounds to gain some experience, they should also tweak the default settings.

Sensitivity in PUBG Mobile is among the primary adjustments that beginners should modify to improve aiming and enhance the number of headshots.

PUBG Mobile Lite provides low-end Android users an opportunity to experience the viral PUBG Mobile with minimum resource requirements. Hence, the active player counts have been consistent for the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Optimizing the sensitivity settings for better aiming and control

Since its release, Tencent's battle royale title PUBG Mobile Lite has seen a monumental rise in its user base. The game has gained over 100 million downloads and holds an average rating of 4.2 on Google Play Store.

With such staggering numbers, comes competitiveness that can only be overcome with correct settings and continuous practice. Here are some sensitivity recommendations that players can follow to smoothen their gaming controls:

Camera sensitivity

Ideal camera sensitivity (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Camera Sensitivity dominates control over swiping with or without the scope, i.e., when players are not firing any shots and adjusting their aims. Users should adjust the higher sensitivity for No Scope, and decrease the settings as the zoom power increases.

No Scope - 130-139

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist - 60-69

2x Scope - 40-49

3x Scope - 25-34

4x Scope, VSS - 20-29

6x Scope - 10-19

8x Scope - 5-14

ADS sensitivity

Ideal ADS sensitivity (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The control of the recoil pattern depends upon the ADS (Aim Down Sight) sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can apply the following settings for an optimum ADS sensitivity:

No Scope - 130-139

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist - 60-69

2x Scope - 45-54

3x Scope - 30-39

4x Scope, VSS - 22-31

6x Scope - 15-24

8x Scope - 7-16

Gyroscope sensitivity

Ideal gyroscope sensitivity (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

If players use the gyroscope in PUBG Mobile Lite, they should adjust the sensitivity of the same. An optimum gyroscope sensitivity will help in nullifying the unstable movement whenever users switch to the said function.

No Scope - 185-194

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist - 175-184

2x Scope - 145-154

3x Scope - 125-134

4x Scope, VSS - 100-109

6x Scope - 85-94

8x Scope - 70-79

PUBG Mobile: Practice makes perfect

All of the above adjustments should be made using the training mode while testing weapons. This way, players will get a better understanding of the new modifications. They can also adjust the Camera (Free Look) sensitivity as per their comfort.

After the adjustments are made, players can use ample practice to work on their movement and aiming. Sensitivity is just a way to ease the difficulty while swiping. To hit more headshots and earn more kills, players will have to grind hard in the game.

Consequently, players can get more kills and wins while playing aggressively and better their K/D ratio with an increased percentage of headshots.

Also Read

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Which Battle Royale game do you prefer? Garena Free Fire PUBG Mobile Lite 1 votes so far