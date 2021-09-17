PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Graphics, requirements, APK file size, and more compared

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are two of the most well known battle royale titles. The games have been wildly successful and have taken Krafton Inc. to new heights.
Both titles fare well against other battle royale titles such as Garena Free Fire and COD Mobile However, gamers have been eager to know how they pit against each other.
It is expected that since both the games are from the same developers, there will be significant similarities. However, there are major differences as well that will be revealed in this article.
PUBG Mobile: How is PUBG Mobile Lite different from its counterpart?
1) APK filesize
The first significant difference between the two gaming titles is regarding their APK filesize. Following the recent global v1.6 update, the APK filesize of PUBG Mobile stands at around 1.1 GB.
PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, offers the battle royale experience to those with less powerful hardware. The APK file size of the Lite version is somewhere around 670 MB.
2) System requirements
The APK file size is a perfect way to understand how the two titles will be different from each other based on system requirements.
PUBG Mobile being the higher version requires a minimum of 2 GB of RAM and Android 5.1.1 or above.
PUBG Mobile Lite is compatible with devices that have 1 GB of RAM and Android 4.1.1 or above.
3) Graphics
PUBG Mobile has made a name for itself owing to the realistic graphics it offers to gamers. The title boasts several graphics options that can be adjusted accordingly.
PUBG Mobile Lite is dedicated to catering to low-end devices. Therefore, the game has restricted graphics options for gamers to adjust. Even though PUBG Mobile Lite offers an exquisite graphical output, it is still inferior to the options provided by its counterpart.
PUBG Mobile users can even tweak their settings to experience gaming in UltraHD. For the Lite version, the maximum graphical setting that can be achieved is HDR.
