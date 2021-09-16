How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 global version update: APK download link for Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite has made its mark in the mobile battle royale segment and is enjoyed by millions due to its low system requirements. The streamlined version expands on the original gameplay to give a short yet intense experience.

Players can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile via the Google Play Store. There are alternatives available to the users, including utilizing the APK file from the APK file present on the official website.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, and as a result, users from the country should refrain from downloading it on their devices.

Steps to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite

Players will have to download and install the 0.21.0 version through the APK file on the website and then download the in-game patch to update to the 0.21.2 version.

The procedure to download and install the newest PUBG Mobile Lite version has been outlined below:

Step 1: As stated earlier, first, you need to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 APK from the official website. Here is the link that will redirect to the website.

PUBG Mobile Lite APK can be downloaded from the official website (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: You need to hit on the APK download button to obtain the file.

PUBG Mobile Lite size 0.21.0 APK is 674 MB, and you need sufficient space on your device.

Step 3: If you have not enabled the Install from Unknown Source option, you must toggle it. Subsequently, you can install the APK file.

Users should download update within the game (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Once the game's installation is complete, you may open PUBG Mobile Lite. Soon, a message will be displayed on the screen, prompting you to download the update.

The size of this update is roughly around 153.16 MB. If you are stuck in a continuous update loop, you can repair the client, likely solving the problem.

Sign in to enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Also Read

Step 5: After the patch has ended, you can sign in to your account to enjoy the PUBG Mobile 0.21.2 version

Suppose there is a parsing error message when trying to install the APK. In that case, you will have to download the file again and follow the steps mentioned above to get the latest version.

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by Srijan Sen