PUBG Mobile 1.6 latest update: Official APK download link for Android devices

PUBG Mobile has released its newest 1.6 update for its users. It features a flurry of additions like brand new modes, new in-game settings, and much more.

Players can head to their respective app stores to download the new update. However, there are many who haven't received the update on their smartphones.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 latest update APK link

The PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is officially available on leading app stores. However, some gamers are still not able to get the update on their devices.

Here is the official link to PUBG Mobile's 1.6 update for Android devices. They can head here to download the title directly from the official PUBG Mobile website.

Players will require at least 2 GB of free space on their smartphones to run the game without any hassles. Upon installation, they can download the remaining resources like maps and modes in-game.

Features to look out for in the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update

1) Flora Menace game mode

The most exciting feature of the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is the Flora Menace mode. It has many interesting elements like the Cell Matrix, where users can board a ship and experience action-packed gunfights with random weapons and respawns.

2) New UI changes

New UI changes in-game (Image via Krafton)

There are lots of tweaks made to the UI in the 1.6 update of PUBG Mobile. Players can now visibly see whether some major in-game settings are on or off in bold letters.

There are also other features like a new setting for faster scope adjustment and plane path information on the map section of the game.

3) Older maps

Older maps are coming back to PUBG Mobile 1.6 (Image via Krafton)

The developers have also promised that some previous maps and modes like Payload 2.0 and Vikendi will also come back in the upcoming updates. The news has gotten gamers a lot more excited as Vikendi is one of the best maps for rank push and exploration.

Here is a complete list of maps and modes coming back to the title:

Titans: Last Stand

Survive Till Dawn

Metro Royale: Reunion

Infection Mode

Payload 2.0

Runic Power

Vikendi

