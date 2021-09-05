PUBG Mobile has become a fan favorite battle royale title across the globe. It is impossible not to give the game a try with various maps, modes, and other interesting in-game elements. Players can download the game for free on leading app stores.

There are various in-game settings targeted at offering a high-quality PUBG experience to the player. Some of these settings include changes in graphics settings. Players can choose different graphics settings based on their comfort level. These graphics settings also play a major role in reducing lag in the game.

This article dives into the best PUBG Mobile graphics settings to reduce lag and get more FPS.

PUBG Mobile graphics settings for less lag

PUBG Mobile puts a lot of emphasis on how to offer its users the ultimate battle royale experience. For this, many new updates with regular events and other features are released. There are various graphics setting options for players to choose the best settings for themselves. Some of these graphics settings offer more FPS, while others offer high-quality graphics.

Here are the best PUBG Mobile graphic settings for less lag and more FPS:

Graphics: Smooth

Smooth Frame rate settings: High(30FPS), Ultra(40FPS), Extreme(60FPS)

High(30FPS), Ultra(40FPS), Extreme(60FPS) Style: Colorful

Colorful Anti-Aliasing: Disable (Saves battery and reduces lag)

Disable (Saves battery and reduces lag) Auto-adjust graphics: Enable (automatically lowers settings if FPS fluctuates too much)

Tips to improve FPS in PUBG Mobile:

1) Clear your RAM:

Clear background memory for less lag in PUBG Mobile

The first tip to get more FPS in PUBG Mobile is by clearing any background applications. It will help the game to have more memory and offers much smoother gameplay. Various apps use RAM in the background, and it makes the game run with lots of stutters.

2) Choose the nearest server:

Choose the nearest server for better ping

PUBG Mobile offers its users various server options to get an optimal gaming experience. There are six different servers in the game, including Asia, Middle East, North America, KRJP, South America, and Europe. Players are recommended to choose the server based on their current location. This will help them to get a better connection to the server and eliminate any major lag issues.

