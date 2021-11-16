Best PUBG New State settings for smooth gameplay in 3 GB RAM devices

It's been over four days since the launch of PUBG New State, and it has already breached the barrier of 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The latest mobile game from the PUBG franchise has been subjected to mixed reactions from fans, though.

Many fans have praised the refreshing looks of the brand-new battle royale shooter by Krafton, while some have remained unimpressed. After being dubbed as futuristic and high-end, PUBG New State has received flak from a section of users who criticized its laggy performance.

The ratings on Google Play Store have already dropped to 3.6 as of this writing. However, it may take some time for the developers to resolve the stuttery output of the game.

Readers who own a 3 GB or higher RAM device and are still facing some lagging issues should not skip the next part of this article.

PUBG New State: How to find the optimum settings for smoother gameplay on 3 GB RAM devices

Many users have reported overheating, crashes, lags, and many other issues on 3 GB and, in some cases, 4 GB devices. Some players have also come across similar problems in the upper mid-rangers.

Although the problems with PUBG New State may not go away quickly, players can try using the following graphics settings on their 3 GB RAM devices for a smoother gaming experience.

Ideal graphics settings

Optimum settings for 3 GB RAM devices (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Performance

Frame Rate - Low

Higher frame rates dominate the performance of the game and provide a higher-end output on devices. However, for 3 GB smartphones, higher FPS (frames per second) may result in some stutters. Therefore it is crucial to set the frame rate at low.

Graphics

Graphic Quality - Lite

Lite Anti-Aliasing - Off

Off Brightness - 100 (default)

Users can keep the brightness lower to maximize their battery's efficiency.

Screen Filter

Choose any desired option.

Screen Filter does not play any role in slowing down performance. Therefore, players can go for any option of their choice.

Graphics API

Graphics API - OpenGL ES

Many users have Vulkan as their default setting, which they can keep using if they do not encounter any display-related issues. However, it is advised to use OpenGL ES if problems arise.

Users can also have a look at the minimum system requirements for PUBG New State here.

