Best PUBG VPNs for PUBG & tricks to get free skins

Listing the best VPNs for PUBG Mobile for access to exclusive skins.

A simple step-by-step explanation to download and use the best VPNs for PUBG.

Best PUBG Mobile VPNs

PUBG Mobile has emerged as one of the leading mobile games in the esports industry. The game, in the last two years, has successfully won the hearts of mobile gamers. With the PUBG Mobile winning many "best mobile game of the year" awards, it is the latest and most trending subject to discuss among youth.

The PUBG Mobile has a unique feature of purchasing and using character skins which makes the game even more enjoyable. Each year, the majority of the fans spend thousands of dollars to buy any unique and attracting skins for their character and in-game weapons.

However, a fun fact is, many of the players hate spending their money on the same. Therefore, the idea of best PUBG VPNs comes in. The hunt for best VPN for PUBG Mobile is a helluva lot of exciting game.

Best PUBG VPNs for PUBG

The VPNs for PUBG Mobile allow users to access a particular server in the game and get many exclusive skins for weapons absolutely free. Here is the list of best VPNs for PUBG Mobile and a step-by-step explanation on how to access free skins using best VPNs for PUBG:

# 1: NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the most-used VPN for PUBG Mobile to access free skins in PUBG Mobile. Here is how you should proceed to get free skins:

Install the VPN in your android smartphone.

Visit websites for free user name and password for NordVPN.

Connect to the Israel Server.

Open PUBG Game.

Change region to Israel in the setting tab.

Login to access classic crate coupons.

Get more and more different crate card.

Open any crate using crate card.

Access any one of the best skins in PUBG Mobile.

Best VPN for PUBG mobile to get free skins

# 2: CyberGhost

CyberGhost is yet another good VPN for PUBG mobile. The best part of the VPN is that is budget-friendly. The application is readily available in the play store and is super fast. CyberGhost, with nearly 6000 servers, helps in making the game faster. The CyberGhost username and passwords are readily available on the web. One can easily collect rewards and crate cards by merely opening the PUBG Mobile on their smartphones.

Click here to download CyberGhost - VPN for PUBG mobile.

Advertisement

# 3: The Hotspot Shield

The Hotspot Shield is a popular VPN for PUBG mobile because it doesn't track the location of the user. The plus point of it is that the application covers countries like India, USA, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, etc. It is a simple and effective VPN for PUBG mobile.

Click here to download The Hotspot Shield - best VPN for PUBG mobile.

# 4: UFO VPN Basic

The UFO VPN Lite is considered to be one of the best VPN for PUBG mobile. It is available in the free version also. The premium version protects you from unnecessary advertisements. The VPN covers regions like America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

Click here to download UFO VPN Basic - best VPN for PUBG.

# 5: Fly VPN

Fly VPN has a 14-days free trial with over 50 Chinese servers and many chances to connect to Taiwan servers. It also provides protection from hackers and has around 40 country locations. There are over 300+ servers in countries like Asia, Europe, America, Oceania, and Africa.

Click here to download Fly VPN - VPN for PUBG mobile

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.