Best PvP alternatives to Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO took the world by storm a few years ago, so much so that even billboards warned the people, “Don’t Pokemon Go and Drive!”.

People loved the Augmented Reality game that allowed them to explore their own world and get their hands on Pokemon that hid everywhere. Pokemon GO also allowed players to make their own roster and battle it out with others.

So if you’re looking for similar games to play on your smartphone, then you’ve come to the right place. This article will take you through 3 games that offer the best PvP gameplay like Pokemon GO.

Best PvP alternatives for Pokemon GO

1) Pokemon Masters EX

Image credits: Pocket Gamer

Although it’s not an Augmented Reality game, Pokemon Masters EX is the perfect alternative for Pokemon GO fans who want a similar game that allows them to engage in epic PvP battles. It features many multiplayer championships in which the players can take part.

Additionally, the game also allows you to collect all the types of Pokemon and even hatch new eggs. It is recommended to have at least 2GB RAM on your smartphone to run the game without any lags and loss of FPS.

Download the game here.

2) Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Image credits: Harry Potter Wizards Unite

Another game that was created by Niantic, the same company that made Pokemon GO, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is a game that’s based on the popular fandom. It is also often called the Pokemon Go of the wizarding world since the game mechanics are quite similar.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite allows players to become a part of an Augmented Reality adventure, in which they must traverse their real-world to find tons of new wizarding experiences.

You can find fantastic beasts to train or chance upon ingredients to make the best potions to use in PvP battles.

Download the game here.

3) The Walking Dead: Our World

Image credits: AMC

Another Augmented Reality game that includes tons of PvP fun, The Walking Dead: Our World is based on the TV series of the same name. It features the brutal world of the Walking Dead, but now it’s right outside your doorstep. You can explore the world in real-time, and there’s no telling when there will be a walker around to attack you.

Just like Pokemon GO, The Walking Dead: Our World also allows you to build your team of survivors as you progress through the game. The real danger is not the walkers, but the humans who will try to kill you, so be ready to engage in bitter PvP battles.

Download the game here.