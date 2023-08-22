5 best ranged weapons to use in Baldur's Gate 3

It's generally easy to obtain some of the best ranged weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3. Most of them can be obtained by completing quests, exploring the map, slaying creatures, and other activities that add progress to your game. The title's combat and weapon mechanics remain faithful to Dungeons and Dragons, the popular role-playing game it is based on.

Ranged characters are generally preferred in Baldur's Gate 3 because of their combat versatility and ability to deal massive amounts of damage while maintaining a safe distance from enemies. However, you will still need to be equipped with weapons that can back you up in combat.

In this guide, we will rank the best ranged weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3 and explain what makes them stand out among the rest.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Gontr Mael and four more of the best ranged weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3

1) Gontr Mael

Type : Longbow

: Longbow Damage: 1d8 Piercing

Earning its rightful place among the pantheon of best ranged weapons in Baldur's Gate 3, the Gontr Mael stands tall as the celestial harbinger of devastation. This legendary longbow boasts unparalleled might, dealing both piercing and thunderous 1d8 damage.

The true marvel of the Gontr Mael, lies in its ability to stun enemies, which adds a strategic layer to your battles by crowd-controlling them. The celestial blessing does not end there; the Gontr Mael is also infused with the Celestial Haste spell, granting a surge of speed that transforms your actions into an efficient symphony of destruction.

This weapon can be obtained in the Steel Watch Foundry by completing the Disable the Steel Watch. You can loot this item from the Steel Watch Titan.

2) Heavy Crossbow +1

Type: Crossbow

Crossbow Damage: 1D10+1 Piercing

One of the best ranged weapons in Baldur's Gate 3 is the Heavy Crossbow +1, which can be obtained from Derryth Bonecloak, an NPC within the Underdark. With its 1d10+1 piercing damage, this rare ranged weapon delivers a solid punch, while its +1 bonus to attack rolls ensures that each bolt hits its mark with exceptional accuracy.

This weapon allows you to execute a powerful technique called Brace (Ranged). By maintaining a stationary position, this tactic grants players Advantage on their Damage Rolls, enhancing their accuracy and potential damage output.

Additionally, the weapon offers the option to perform a Piercing Shot, which inflicts Gaping Wounds on enemies. This effect renders the targets vulnerable, increasing the harm they receive.

3) Shortbow +1

Type: Shortbow

Shortbow Damage: 1d6+1 Piercing

Among the best ranged weapons for Halflings and Gnomes is the Shortbow +1. Acquired from Dammon at the Druid Grove, the Shortbow +1 features the Hamstring Shot ability, which reduces their movement speed by half. This is an excellent weapon choice for those looking for extra crowd control in their arsenal.

Despite its straightforward skill, the Shortbow +1 serves as an excellent introductory weapon for constructing long-ranged setups inspired by Dungeons & Dragons builds.

4) Firestoker

Type: Crossbow

Crossbow Damage: 1d6 Piercing

Among the arsenal of ranged weapon options, the Firestoker stands out with its unique capability to set bolts ablaze. This uncommon light crossbow unleashes 1d6 piercing damage while igniting your ammunition. Bolts set on fire add an additional layer of pain to your strikes, ensuring your enemies feel the burn long after impact.

Located in Grymforge, the Uncommon Hand Crossbow is a great choice for adventurers seeking a versatile ranged weapon. Boasting an effective range of 18 meters, this Hand Crossbow features the Piercing Shot ability, which inflicts Gaping Wounds on targets, making them more susceptible to subsequent attacks.

5) Nyrulna

Type : Trident

: Trident Damage: 1d6 Piercing (1H), 1d8 Piercing (2H), 1d6 Thunder

It's no surprise that one of the best ranged weapons in Baldur's Gate 3 is a Legendary weapon.

Forged by Lirrico for the champion of the wind goddess Akadi, Nyrulna possesses a +3 Weapon Enchantment. It guarantees 1d6 Thunder Damage when thrown, with the Zephyr Connection attribute allowing its return to the player's hand. Veil of the Wind adds immunity to falling damage and a +3-meter boost to movement and jump speed.

This weapon can be accessed upon reaching Baldur’s Gate in Act 3. Progressing through this area and utilizing the escape portal, players can unlock the Painted Chest, yielding access to Nyrulna – a top-tier trident well-suited for mid-range melee builds.