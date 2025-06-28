Best RPG deals at Steam Summer Sale 2025

Steam Summer Sale 2025 has arrived with some of the best RPG deals players could ask for. Popular titles such as Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are all on sale. However, only some of these prove to be truly clinch-worthy deals and discounts you just wouldn't want to miss out on.
Here are seven of the best RPG deals at the Steam Summer Sale 2025
Note: The list is in no particular order or ranking.
Steam Summer Sale 2025: Best RPG deals to secure
1) Cyberpunk 2077 - 65% off
Released in 2020, the critically acclaimed action RPG game takes you deep into the heart of Night City, a violent and mysterious labyrinth where adventures always await. Despite being released half a decade ago, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the best entries in the genre.
At Steam Summer Sale 2025, it is available at the historically low price of $20.99, which is a 65% discount from its original price.
2) NieR: Automata - 60% off
NieR: Automata is one of the most celebrated RPGs among fans. Its protagonist, Android 2B, has become one of the most iconic characters in gaming. At Steam Summer Sale 2025, the game is available at a staggering 60% discount for only $15.99.
For the price, you will get the NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa edition, which includes the base game along with the 3C3C1D119440927 DLC. You'll also receive various in-game items unique to this edition and DLC.
3) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - 80% off
The complete edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available at the Steam Summer Sale 2025 at a discount of 80%. It consists of the base game, which offers a storyline adventure surpassing 100 hours of gameplay, and the Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine DLCs. These expansions provide an extra 50 hours.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is available for $7.99.
4) God of War (2022) - 60% off
God of War was initially released on PlayStation 4 in 2018 and on PC in 2022. It follows Kratos and his son Atreus as they navigate the game's Nordic world.
One of the most interesting games and a complete reimagining of the story, God of War is available in the Steam Summer Sale at a 60% discount for $19.99. It takes us through Norse monsters and gods through the eyes of Kratos, who remains the only playable character.
5) Hogwarts Legacy - 75% off
Released on February 23, 2023, Hogwarts Legacy garnered greatly positive reviews from players across the world.
In this immersive open-world action RPG, you're student of the prestigious school of witchcraft and wizardry and embark on several magical adventures. Hogwarts Legacy is currently available at Steam Summer Sale 2025 at a massive 75% discount for $14.99.
6) Fallout 4 - 60% off
Fallout 4 features a massive open-world RPG world, and you can customize your character to be whatever and whoever you would like to be. You can follow the main mission or go along with smaller storylines in the game.
You can have companions and even set up your own town with housing, power source, and so much more. This award-winning game truly embraces the concept of being an open-world wonder where anything is possible.
At the Steam Summer Sale 2025, you can buy this title at a 60% discount for $7.99.
7) Lies of P - 50% off
Lies of P is a fantastic new take on the story of Pinocchio, taking you through the plagued city of Krat, where you must fight monsters of unimaginable strength.
This 2023 game gives a dark and twisted makeover to the classic story of the lying puppet created by Geppetto. It received very positive reviews and is currently available at a 50% discount at Steam Summer Sale 2025 for $29.99.
