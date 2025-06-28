Best RPG deals at Steam Summer Sale 2025

Steam Summer Sale 2025 has arrived with some of the best RPG deals players could ask for. Popular titles such as Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are all on sale. However, only some of these prove to be truly clinch-worthy deals and discounts you just wouldn't want to miss out on.

Ad

Here are seven of the best RPG deals at the Steam Summer Sale 2025

Note: The list is in no particular order or ranking.

Steam Summer Sale 2025: Best RPG deals to secure

1) Cyberpunk 2077 - 65% off

Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD PROJEKT RED)

Released in 2020, the critically acclaimed action RPG game takes you deep into the heart of Night City, a violent and mysterious labyrinth where adventures always await. Despite being released half a decade ago, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the best entries in the genre.

Ad

Trending

At Steam Summer Sale 2025, it is available at the historically low price of $20.99, which is a 65% discount from its original price.

2) NieR: Automata - 60% off

NieR Automata (Image via Square Enix)

NieR: Automata is one of the most celebrated RPGs among fans. Its protagonist, Android 2B, has become one of the most iconic characters in gaming. At Steam Summer Sale 2025, the game is available at a staggering 60% discount for only $15.99.

Ad

For the price, you will get the NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa edition, which includes the base game along with the 3C3C1D119440927 DLC. You'll also receive various in-game items unique to this edition and DLC.

3) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - 80% off

The Witcher 3 (Image via CD PROJEKT RED)

The complete edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available at the Steam Summer Sale 2025 at a discount of 80%. It consists of the base game, which offers a storyline adventure surpassing 100 hours of gameplay, and the Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine DLCs. These expansions provide an extra 50 hours.

Ad

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is available for $7.99.

4) God of War (2022) - 60% off

God of War (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

God of War was initially released on PlayStation 4 in 2018 and on PC in 2022. It follows Kratos and his son Atreus as they navigate the game's Nordic world.

Ad

One of the most interesting games and a complete reimagining of the story, God of War is available in the Steam Summer Sale at a 60% discount for $19.99. It takes us through Norse monsters and gods through the eyes of Kratos, who remains the only playable character.

5) Hogwarts Legacy - 75% off

Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Released on February 23, 2023, Hogwarts Legacy garnered greatly positive reviews from players across the world.

Ad

In this immersive open-world action RPG, you're student of the prestigious school of witchcraft and wizardry and embark on several magical adventures. Hogwarts Legacy is currently available at Steam Summer Sale 2025 at a massive 75% discount for $14.99.

6) Fallout 4 - 60% off

Fallout 4 on Steam (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Fallout 4 features a massive open-world RPG world, and you can customize your character to be whatever and whoever you would like to be. You can follow the main mission or go along with smaller storylines in the game.

Ad

You can have companions and even set up your own town with housing, power source, and so much more. This award-winning game truly embraces the concept of being an open-world wonder where anything is possible.

At the Steam Summer Sale 2025, you can buy this title at a 60% discount for $7.99.

7) Lies of P - 50% off

Lies of P (Image via NEOWIZ)

Lies of P is a fantastic new take on the story of Pinocchio, taking you through the plagued city of Krat, where you must fight monsters of unimaginable strength.

This 2023 game gives a dark and twisted makeover to the classic story of the lying puppet created by Geppetto. It received very positive reviews and is currently available at a 50% discount at Steam Summer Sale 2025 for $29.99.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.