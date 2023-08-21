5 best scrolls in Baldur’s Gate 3 and why you should be using them

When it comes to helping you make it through a difficult encounter, scrolls are some of the best items you will come across in Baldur’s Gate 3. Hence, if you are one of those players who loves to hoard their scrolls and use them only when required, then Larian Studios’ latest RPG will allow you to get your hands on a variety of them.

Although all the scrolls in Baldur’s Gate 3 are useful in their own way, some are more useful than others, and the scrolls that are important to you will largely depend on your playstyle.

However, there are some scrolls that are universally amazing, and today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will list five of the best ones, along with why you should carry them around in your inventory.

Best scrolls to use in Baldur’s Gate 3

Scrolls will be able to help you out in a pinch, especially if you are unprepared for an upcoming fight. Here are some of the ones that will help you the most in battle:

1) Artistry Of War

Artistry of War is one of the most expensive spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 while being an equally rare drop. One of the reasons why the spell makes its way on the list today is the fact that it’s considered to be one of the best fifth-level spells when it comes to dealing damage.

When used, the scroll will create six projectiles capable of dealing 2d6+1 Force damage to the enemy. The projectiles can be independently targeted and are considered by many to be a much more powerful version of the Magic Missile.

2) Revivify

Revivify is another incredibly rare as well as expensive scroll in the RPG. This is primarily used to revive a fallen party member, as healing spells and potions will not work on them after they have died.

While it will help you bring a companion back to life, they will only have 1 HP of health. Despite this con, it is still incredibly useful, and you will also be able to revive the party member at a particular designated location in the spell field.

3) Ice Storm

Ice Storm is another incredible scroll to hoard in Baldur’s Gate 3. This is not because of its damage-dealing properties but because of the fact that this spell will help you crowd-control the enemy.

When used, the Ice Storm scroll will create an icy surface with an incredible 19-foot radius. This will impair enemy movement and can even leave them prone if they slip. It’s perfect for those party formations that rely quite a bit on ranged weapons and spells.

4) Lesser Restoration

Lesser Restoration scrolls will come in handy if the party’s healer is struggling to keep up in the encounter. While it’s great to have them learn this spell, your healer dying or running out of action points can indeed be detrimental to how you want to go about the encounter.

The Scroll of Lesser Restoration helps to cure poison, disease, paralysis, and blindness status from one creature. This is one of the best anti-status effect spells in the game and is something players will need to invest in, as enemy AI is capable of dealing status effects on your party, making it quite difficult to navigate fights.

Having these scrolls as a backup is very much advised.

5) Conjure Minor Elemental

Summoners will help you have a much easier time on the battlefield as they will be able to conjure minions that will absorb enemy aggro. Having reliable meat shields is one of the best strategies to win harder encounters in Baldur’s Gate 3, and if you do not have a summoner on the roster, then you can always rely on scrolls.

Conjure Minor Elemental will help you summon low-level grunts to aid you in a fight. They will help you from the frontlines, diverting enemy aggro and creating some space for you to maneuver the fight to your advantage.